Exclusive: Brightside Health Cuts Jobs, Senior Employees Among Those Affected

Brightside Health made layoffs on May 27 that were effective immediately.

The reduction in force impacted 36 people, Brightside Health CEO Brad Kittredge told Behavioral Health Business. Social media posts from impacted employees show that many of the employees impacted by layoffs were in senior support and nonclinical roles.

It’s not clear what share of the Brightside Health workforce was impacted. Kittredge did not specify how many employees worked for the company before the layoffs. Multiple online sources put the total number of Brightside employees at about 400.

Advertisement

“I can confirm that we recently made a targeted reduction to our team to ensure alignment with our priorities,” Kittredge told BHB. “We’re grateful for all of the contributions that have gotten Brightside to where we are today.”

Impacted employees said that they were informed of their termination and other details over email and soon after lost access to the company’s systems.

The layoffs come at a time when Brightside Health has never had more initiatives or populations to serve.

Advertisement

In the past year and a half, Brightside Health has expanded its work into the realms of Medicare and Medicaid, moved into addiction treatment via M&A, and added services for teens to its slate.

In March 2024, Brightside Health raised $33 million for its Series C funding round. The layoffs, a tool often meant to balance any company’s balance sheet, hearken to previous statements Kittredge made in announcing the Series C.

“This investment aligns with our continued focus on capital-efficient enterprise value creation, putting us on a comfortable path to profitability while further advancing our goals and mission,” Kittredge said at the time of the funding announcement.

Brightside Health offers digital psychiatry, therapy and substance use disorder support. It was founded in 2017. Since then, it has raised $114 million in funding, according to Crunchbase. The investment firm S32 led the Series C round. Other investors in Brightside Health include Kennedy Lewis, Time BioVentures, Redwood Pacific, ACME, Mousse Partners and Triventures.