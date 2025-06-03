Starting Point: Exploring the Critical Decision of When to Hunt Value-Based Care Opportunities

It may seem contradictory to start on the opposite side of the spectrum from the payment model you aim to move into as a provider, but the best way to shift to value-based contracts could actually be embracing fee-for-service arrangements.

Starting with fee-for-service models can help de-risk the transition to value-based care while helping providers create a sustainable runway for success before moving into uncharted territory for their business.

“Fee for service is the way that you should start to make sure that your clinical interventions have the impact that you think are scalable toward value,” Keith Florance co-founder and CEO of Era, said at the Behavioral Health Business VALUE conference. “You should be building on this from Day 1, if you know you want to be in a value-based contract.”

Washington, D.C.-based Era is a substance use disorder (SUD) provider that collaborates with primary care teams to support patients’ recovery with wraparound behavioral health services.

Doing it this way tends to allow “enough juice for the squeeze,” Florance said. It also allows operators to “build the infrastructure up front so that you can test and define the value for the fee-for-service interventions that you’re delivering until you can get there and expand your margins,” he added.

From that point, providers can use data to back up value-based care conversation with payers.

In contrast, providers can struggle with value-based care when they take on too much risk, too quickly, Cesar Herrera, co-founder and CEO of Yuvo Health, said at VALUE.

That’s why it’s best to embody “a crawl, walk, run” approach, Herrera emphasized.

New York City-based Yuvo Health is a managed-care contracting service for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) that works with community health centers to access value-based care and establish better financial outcomes for these facilities.

“Once you move into risk, it’s a very different ball game. It can be incredibly impactful, very valuable,” Herrera said at VALUE. “But if you don’t know what you’re getting into with these contracts, which can be complicated, then you will be set up to fail.”

Starting with fee-for-service models, he said, “enables you to then understand what value you are driving to the system, and you can negotiate better contracts as a result.”

Scaling sustainably

Pursuing a value-based model also requires alignment between providers and founders of behavioral health companies and payers.

An evaluation of nearly 1,500 behavioral health startups over the last three years revealed less than 10% had some semblance of an opportunity to move toward a value-based care model. What’s more, only 3% had a well-developed value-based care model, according to Danish Munir, founding partner of San Francisco-based VC firm GreyMatter Capital.

“We expected a higher proliferation by now of value-based care across the behavioral health sector,” Munir said at VALUE. “I don’t think it’s a surprise to anybody in this room that we haven’t had that.”

Two major barriers to making progress toward value-based contracts are often a lack of standardization in measurements for behavioral health outcomes, followed by attribution and who gets the credit for outcomes when working alongside primary care providers.

“It’s always important to understand what role you and your clinical model plays in the whole value-based ecosystem, and, as a result, who you need to partner with or contract with in that arrangement … ,” Herrera said. “In behavioral health, you need to have an understanding of what that underlying business model is, you need to have a clinical model that is replicable and scalable, and you need to have the data and outcomes already to prove that. Because once you’re taking on risk, especially as you start moving into true risk, you want to be really confident that you know how to manage the cost of that population accordingly.”

Smaller teams may also lack the sophistication to handle this type of value-based contracting or the tools to properly measure data, calculate risk and take that information to the table in contract negotiations.

Regardless of whether a company is working with a fee-for-service model and a small geographic footprint, in order for value-based care to work, it’s critical to be able to measure the number of lives being affected by a provider’s intervention – and then work on scaling.

So, “even if you are not going to go into value-based care today, you have to start putting in the legwork to set up that infrastructure for three years from now,” Herrera added.

Florance echoed that.

“It’s really about strengthening and targeting a repeatable identification and intervention model,” Florance said. “Solidifying your underlying data, running tests, making sure that you’ve got that one thing that you really know how to do well for the population that you’re trying to serve, and making sure that you can repeat it and that it is efficient. That can create margin and can create growth.”

Doing that, though, requires an investment in technology and infrastructure. However, even with that, there are “certain pain points” that still exist, Munir underscored.

Frustrations around measurements and analytics may eventually be alleviated by software companies that swoop in to reduce the burden, which is one area GreyMatter is focusing its investments in, Munir said.

Until there are more “companies that are building out that horizontal infrastructure that can enable more providers to enter into risk without necessarily having to build all of this expertise in-house,” the shift toward value-based care will continue to be slower than the industry as a whole would like, he concluded.