House Reauthorizes SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act

The House of Representatives has reauthorized the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, extending federal programs focused on combating the opioid epidemic.
The legislation, which was initially signed into law in 2018, focused on opioid prevention, treatment and recovery programs.
Specifically, it expands treatment options for pregnant and postpartum women with a substance use disorder. It also bolsters state prescription drug monitoring programs and enhances training for first responders.
In terms of treatment, the legislation provides grants for substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, as well as mental and behavioral health education. Additionally, the bill includes a loan repayment program for the SUD treatment workforce.
The behavioral health industry has been closely monitoring the passing of the reauthorization.
“Reauthorization of the SUPPORT Act is a key step toward furthering the nation’s continued efforts to curb our substance use and overdose epidemic,” The National Council for Mental Wellbeing, said in a statement.
“The SUPPORT Act is also critical in strengthening our nation’s workforce. This legislation would reauthorize funding for several crucial programs, including the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Loan Repayment Program, helping bolster the workforce by providing loan repayment opportunities for SUD treatment and recovery providers in the face of severe workforce shortages — as well as reauthorize critical recovery efforts through the Building Communities of Recovery program and comprehensive opioid recovery centers.”
While the bill has earned bipartisan support, many providers were anxiously waiting to see if the legislation would be reauthorized. To the surprise of the industry, the bill expired in 2023. The fate of the funding hung in the balance for more than a year. The bill now heads to the Senate.
“The National Council is grateful for Congress’ continued efforts to improve lifesaving access to treatment and recovery resources,” The National Council for Mental Wellbeing, said in a statement. “We hope the Senate will swiftly take up and pass the SUPPORT Act, and we respectfully urge the prioritization and passage of the legislation while ensuring that funding and staff needed to efficiently implement and achieve the goals of the legislation remain intact.”