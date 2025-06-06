How Talkspace, Brightline, Behavioral Framework Employ Sustainable Staffing Practices

The impact of behavioral health staffing strategies extends beyond the HR office. Success or failure in hiring, training and retention can make or break the best-laid plans.

Workforce strategies are the first move in the proverbial game to create clinical offerings that impress a behavioral health provider’s patients, payers, existing clinicians and prospective clinicians. But at the same time, an entrenched clinician shortage and increasingly complex payer requirements for reimbursement make simply staffing up an organization a challenge.

“Some of our biggest challenges are, No. 1, finding the volume of people, and, No. 2, finding those people who actually meet all these criteria,” Brittany Rader, president of clinical services for Behavioral Framework, said during a webinar hosted by Behavioral Health Business. “And those are two vastly different populations, we are coming to find.”

Behavioral Framework is an autism therapy provider headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that largely provides services in patients’ homes. The company’s focus on one-on-one treatment drives it to hire a large volume of registered behavior technicians (RBTs) to execute the plans developed by board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs).

Finding care quality in hiring

When it comes to hiring BCBAs, Behavioral Framework focuses on studying its internal top performers’ personal and interpersonal profiles. What qualities do they have that indicate mission alignment? How flexible are you in terms of feedback and scheduling? How do they demonstrate their personal motivation at work?

Rader said that there must be some level of assuming technical and clinical competency based on the fact that BCBAs, who are also educated to the level of a master’s degree, have been deemed fit by a certifying body and the number of years they have worked in the field.

Behavioral Framework is backed by Renovus Capital Partners and operates in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Dr. Jeanne Marconi, senior vice president of business development and strategic partnerships for the pediatric behavioral health provider Brightline, said during the webinar that her organization gives clinicians case studies to complete as part of their hiring process. This is especially important for clinical positions where the staffer would have oversight of other clinicians.

As part of that, Brightline assesses a clinician’s attitude toward evidence-based care, measurement-based care and outcomes tracking.

“Then, on the onboarding side, I think it’s really critical that the staff understand up front what your clinical expectations are,” Marconi said. “We’re also providing a lot of clinical oversight, and that’s helpful in talent acquisition because there are a lot of providers that are looking for feedback and ongoing learning.”

Brightline operates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington and California. It offers care in a hybrid virtual and in-person model.

On the all-digital side, New York City-based Talkspace Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK) leans into a multi-step hiring process that zeroes in on assessing ethical decision making, subject-matter expertise and clinical best practices. A step in that process includes candidates engaging with “cultural ambassadors” that are nominated by managers to “pressure test if that person understands our model and wants to work with us.”

“I have loved that. I think it’s tempting in this market, where clinical talent is in such a shortage, to oversell and just say, ‘You’re licensed in California; I would love to have you in our network,'” Kaleigh Oleynik, vice president of talent at Talkspace, said during the webinar. “I’ve trained our team to be really thoughtful about the long-term experience that they’re going to have so that they can stay and they can be happy.”

Talkspace is a digital therapy and psychiatry provider that offers services direct-to-enterprise (DTE), payer partnerships and direct-to-consumer (DTC).

Reimbursement rates vs. Wages

Provider organizations that engage with the payer apparatus incur additional overhead, which can potentially limit their earning potential in the hope of building patient volume and expanding access to care for more people.

In-person providers, constrained by geography, experience this particularly acutely. Brightline has several locations in the Northeast, a region characterized by high living costs. Marconi said many payers can’t meet the costs that the company assumes would be required to provide care.

On top of that, Marconi contends, as do several other providers, that there is no parity between the payer reimbursement for physical health and behavioral health.

“That’s a big issue. Payment models, formulas — they don’t equate out. There isn’t an adequate share of the health care dollar,” Marconi said. “There are programs in New York that want to pay $60 for a session. Who am I hiring in New York who would accept $60, not even accounting for any overhead or anything like that? What kind of staff are you going to get?

“There just is such a mismatch, like, right up front, even before you potentially meet with somebody.”

Marconi said that providers need to find any kind of edge they can in their negotiations with payers, especially when it comes to care outcomes like length of treatment.

The mismatch between the dollars coming in and going out also makes retention efforts very important. At Talkspace, this includes creating more types of time engagement. This means adding half-time and “0.75” shifts to meet the demands of clinicians. Flexibility and investments in education, leadership and development opportunities for clinicians have also translated into savings for the company that Oleynik said the company has reinvested into higher wages.

“When we reduce the number of people that we’re bringing on and actually just keep the people that we hired and keep them happy, you can reinvest that in the pay structure,” Oleynik said.

At times, additional investment in a company may be necessary to make a difference on this issue. This might include hiring one or more staff to be solely dedicated to engaging with payers and helping the organization to get oriented to what payers want in exchange for higher rates. And that often requires being able to make the case with clinical and outcomes data, Rader said.

“Unfortunately, [payers] want to see how quickly you can get kids out of treatment,” Rader said. “You have to understand the balance and the line you have to walk when going to funders to negotiate rates.”