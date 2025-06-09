Pipeline: Behavioral Frontiers, Autism Learning Partners Add New Locations

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Behavior Frontiers expands in Texas and Michigan

El Segundo, California-based Behavior Frontiers has opened two new locations: one in Michigan and one in Texas. The company has announced three new locations so far in 2025.

In Texas, Behavior Frontiers now operates three locations. The newest was opened in San Antonio, the company’s second in the city. In Michigan, the company opened a center in Riverview. This is the fifth Detroit-area location established by Behavior Frontiers.

Both locations offer individualized applied behavior analysis (ABA), early intervention, outcomes and progress tracking and family support.

“As we continue our nationwide expansion, our goal remains the same: to ensure every child with autism has access to the exceptional therapy they deserve,” Helen Mader, CEO of Behavior Frontiers, said in a news release.

Founded in 2004, the company operates in 12 states and offers on-location and center-based services.

In May, Behavior Frontiers was acquired by NexPhase Capital. Terms were not disclosed.

Autism Learning Partners deepens presence in New York

Autism Learning Partners has opened a new location in Albany, New York. This brings its sites-of-service count in the state up to five.

Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Autism Learning Partners’ new location aims to bolster its in-clinic service offerings, aligning them with school-based services and services provided in other locations and in collaboration with other service providers.

The new center will offer assessments, school readiness services, one-on-one therapy and group activities.

Autism Learning Partners was founded in 1988. It employs over 250 board-certified behavior analysts among its workforce of 4,000. The company also offers speech-language pathology therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy. It also operates in 16 states.

Boston-based Proud Moments ABA opened a new center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. This is its tenth location in the state.

KFOX-TV reports that the new center will offer play-based therapy, which includes ABA, focused on one-on-one therapy. Therapies will consist of daily skills such as feeding and toileting. Its services include parent training.

In February, Providence, Rhode Island-based private equity firm Nautic Partners acquired Proud Moments ABA from another private equity firm: Audax Private Equity. Terms of that deal were not disclosed.

The company now operates 84 locations in 12 states.

Stride grows in its home state

Des Moines, Iowa-based Stride Autism Centers opened its 12th location in Iowa, this time in Cedar Rapids.

“Serving underserved communities is core to our mission,” Stride Autism Centers Founder and CEO Brad Zelinger told local media.

Since opening its first location in October 2020, Stride has opened 24 locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has so far self-funded its growth, Zelinger previously told Autism Business News.

As a fast-growing upstart in the autism therapy space, Zelinger has noted that rapid expansion is often predicated on strong business infrastructure and rationalized approaches to wages and clinician retention strategies.

Bierman Autism Centers opens 23rd location

Bierman Autism Centers will open a fourth location in Ohio. The new Columbus location, slated to open in the fall, will offer ABA, speech-language pathology therapy and occupational therapy.

The Westfield, Indiana-based autism therapy provider will operate 23 locations with the opening of the Columbus facility. The clinic will employ over 50 staffers in total.

“Every child deserves timely, individualized care that celebrates their limitless potential,” Chrissy Barosky, chief clinical officer of Bierman Autism Centers, said in a news release. “Expanding in Columbus helps us reach more families while we cultivate the next generation of autism-care leaders.”

The company was founded in 2006. Its clinical model focuses on play-based therapies.

It has locations in seven states.