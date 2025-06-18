WTWH Healthcare Announces the Future Leaders Class of 2025

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to announce the Future Leaders Class of 2025.
The Future Leaders awards program recognizes dynamic leaders, age 40 and under, who are defining the future of aging and healthcare across the behavioral health, complex rehab technology, at-home care, home medical equipment, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing industries.
“The Future Leaders Class of 2025 exemplifies a shared commitment to advancing the well-being of the individuals and communities they serve,” said Tim Mullaney, VP and Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. “These outstanding professionals are not only enhancing patient experiences and supporting caregivers — they’re also distinguished by their mentorship, their innovative approaches, and their dedication to excellence. Their impact is felt across the continuum, and their leadership is shaping the future.”
Homecare Homebase serves as the exclusive sponsor for the 2025 Home Health & Home Care and Hospice & Palliative Care Future Leaders Awards.
“It is a privilege to be part of an industry that is vital in serving some of the nation’s most vulnerable populations,” said Luke Rutledge, President for Homecare Homebase. “Home-based care is driven by visionary leaders that are shaping the future of healthcare with compassion and innovation. We proudly spotlight these individuals, whose dedication ensures home-based care adapts to evolving needs, inspiring continued growth and creating a ripple effect impact.”
This year’s Future Leaders class recognizes individuals across the care continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to future WTWH Healthcare in-person conferences.
For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2025, visit futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com.
This year’s Future Leaders Awards honorees are as follows:
Behavioral Health
Alexxis Ames – Director of Accounts, Hansei Solutions
Ashley Peterson – Deputy CEO, Emergence Health Network
Blair Brown – Executive Clinical Director, Clinical Quality, LifeStance Health
Britt Freiden – SVP, Strategy, Lightfully Behavioral Health
Brittany Rader – President, Clinical Services, Behavioral Framework
Chris Vadas – Managing Member & Co-Owner, Greater Essex Counseling Services LLC
Dallas Star – Regional Director, BAYADA Home Health Care
Eliciya Tsun – Interim Sr. Manager of Family & Community Programs, Easterseals Hawaii
Elizabeth Jones – Vice President of Quality & Clinical Strategy, Lucet
Haley Hicks – Chief Marketing Officer, BasePoint
Jami Barney – Research Manager, Ashley Addiction Treatment
Kabir Daya – Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, Thriveworks
Kalina Hatzell – Sr. Director of Behavioral Health & Autism Services, Easterseals Northern California
Katelyn Craley – Director of Operations, ETHOS Treatment
Kelvin Chan – CEO & Co-Founder, Nirvana
Lexie White – Director of Social Services, MiraSol Health
Lindsey Sneed – Vice President of Clinical Excellence, Catalight
Melissa Tran – President & CEO, ProsperityEHR
Michele Bowers – Clinical Director, Sophros Recovery
Milan Kantaria – Head of Product, Boulder Care
MK Clarkin – Executive Clinical Director, South/West Division, LifeStance Health
Paul Doher – National Director of Clinical Quality, Acorn Health
Rachael Flohrs – Market CEO, Acadia Healthcare
Rachel Rhodes, D.O. – General, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist and National Director of Behavioral Health, TeleMed2U
Rich Rinaldi – Senior Director of Administration, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
Samantha Fini – Director of People & Culture, PAX Health
Complex Rehab Technology
Nicole Zaino – Research Scientist, LUCI
Home Health & Home Care – Sponsored by Homecare Homebase
Afonne Eze – Vice President, MJHS Home Care
Amber Monroe – Vice President of Customer Excellence, Paradigm
Amra Huskic – Market Leader, Chicagoland, Help at Home
Angel Abrego – CEO & Owner, Elite Premier Nursing Services / Elite Infusion Services
Breeanne Kolster – Regional Manager, Community Partnerships, 24 Hour Home Care
Bridgett Scherer – General Manager, TheKey
Caroline Conwell – Sr. Director, Clinical Systems Training, Amedisys, Inc.
Christian Alaimo – Co-Founder & COO, Caribou Health Technologies Inc.
Daniela Cappetta – Regional Branch Director, Elara Caring
Jenna Berkeypile – Branch Director, Elara Caring
Kevin Calcado – Co-Founder & CEO, Claim Health
Kevin Martincek – Area Vice President, North Area 6, Maxim Healthcare
Kristin Fenton – Administrator, Elara Caring
Leigh Gutierrez – Regional Nurse Consultant, Kaiser Permanente
Megan Paske – Sr. Director of Client Success, Axxess
Meisha Oleksiak – Market Leader, East Region & Delaware, Help at Home
Michael Vinson – Sr. Director, Advertising & Product, LHC Group
Monica Cutia – Vice President of Clinical Operations, HealthView Home Healthcare Services
Rachel Shapiro – Head of Marketing, CareTime & Ally
Raul McGee – Director of Analytics, Maxwell TEC
Stephen Wilson – Vice President, Facilities and Resource Management, VitalCaring Group
Home Medical Equipment
Alexis Watine – Senior Vice President, SurfMed
Katie Egnatoski – Corporate Manager, Sleep Solutions Home Medical
Mae Padaoan – Training Manager, Tactical Back Office
Wayne Hudson – Director of Growth, NikoHealth
Hospice & Palliative Care – Sponsored by Homecare Homebase
Augie Luptak – Vice President of Strategy & Operations, St. Croix Hospice
Austin Amy – Sr. Product Director, Axxess
Austin Mitchell-Seabaugh – Transitional Care Team Manager, Elara Caring
Carrie Hyde – Chief Medical Officer of Palliative Care, St. Croix Hospice
Dr. Sundeep Grandhe – CEO, Founder & Sr. Medical Director, Central Valley Hospice Palliative Medicine
Kelsey Derrick – Associate General Counsel, St. Croix Hospice
Patrick Maron – Administrative Director, Holy Name – Villa Marie Claire
Rachel Leviste – Executive Director, Anchor Health
Sara Nigro – Vice President of Partnerships, BetterRX
Senior Housing & Senior Living
Amber McDaniel – Vice President of Resident Experience, The Aspenwood Company
Amber Moore – Managing Director of Human Resources, Arrow Senior Living
Amy Elliott – Director, Community Marketing, LCS
Andrea Fadem – Director of Nursing, Vi Living
Annmarie Wallis – Vice President of Marketing & Communications, EverTrue
Ashley O’Brien – Executive Director, Masonicare
Benjamin Hoover – Care Center Administrator, Vi Living
Cal Masterson – Director, Originations, NewPoint Real Estate Capital
Charlie Scholz – Senior Director of Marketing, True Connection Communities
Christina Perales – Regional Director of Sales, Frontier Senior Living
David Sawyer – CEO/Founder, TSOLife Inc.
Debbie Jenkins-Melancon – Senior Regional Director of Clinical Operations, The Aspenwood Company
Derek Harris – Managing Director of Wellness Integration, Arrow Senior Living
Dontrail Starks – Human Resources Generalist, Frontier Senior Living
Dr. Lydia Nguyen – Principal Researcher, LifeLoop
Erin Noble – Garden House Memory Care Director, Merrill Gardens
Hayley Rotenberg – Chief People Officer, Frontier Senior Living
Janel Kohaut – Executive Director, Juniper Communities / Juniper Village at Chatham
Jason Halvaei – Associate Executive Director, Vi Living
Joshua Pennington – Regional Vice President, Clinical Services, Distinctive Living
Katelyn Morales – WellLife Manager, Blakeford Senior Living
Kelsey Clarke – Executive Director, Trico LivingWell Retirement Community
Kimberly Washburn – Resident Care Director, Northbridge Companies – Laurentide at Mashpee Commons
Marcelo Garcia – Director of IT Support, Vi Living
Nathan Torno – Senior Director, Sales and Marketing, Friendship Village
Patrick Mathews – Chief Financial Officer/Chief Investment Officer, Charter Senior Living
Samantha Rincon – Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing, The Aspenwood Company
Shane Stricker – Director of Marketing Communications, Frontier Senior Living
Will Rosen – CFO, Monarch Communities
Skilled Nursing
Ahzam Afzal – Co-Founder & CEO, Puzzle Healthcare
Breindy Sochet – Director, Healthcare Real Estate, NewPoint Real Estate Capital
Crystal Shelby – VP of Operations, ALIYA Healthcare Consulting
Dylan Rogers – Vice President of Operations, KS/MO, Ignite Medical Resorts
Eric Palm – Chief Growth Officer, Provider Partners
Jenna McLaughlin – Chief Nursing Officer, Spyglass Healthcare
Marissa Walker – Vice President of Operations, Theoria Medical
Sabrina Krohn – Employee Engagement & Retention Director, Champion Care
Shane McCormack – Chief Strategy Officer, Spyglass Healthcare
