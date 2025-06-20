VA Mental Health Bill Advances Amid Push for Proactive, Annual Check-ins

As more veterans turn to private mental health care and away from using services from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the government is looking to polish its lackluster reputation for providing appropriate behavioral health services. A new bill, introduced to Congress on June 10, would require the VA to play a more proactive role in overseeing mental health for this population, providing annual mental health screenings and offering a range of related services.

Mental health diagnoses among both active duty military personnel and veterans have continually risen over the last five years. It’s estimated that 41% of veterans have some form of need for behavioral health care, but over half of them won’t seek or receive care.

Among those who receive mental health diagnoses, this bill would require the VA to remind individuals about their annual mental health check-ups, assess their conditions and conduct outreach regarding the availability of consultations and other mental health services they can engage in.

If it becomes law, within two years of its enactment, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) will collect data from the VA to report back to Congress on how many veterans received these annual mental wellness check-ins, whether outreach was effective and how and any barriers to care that may have arisen.

The introduction of this bill falls against the backdrop of a recent GAO report that revealed a swath of VA-provided mental health care, which for many veterans is community-purchased, is consistently ranked low-quality – despite the department’s increased spending on it.

Part of the burden with VA mental health care is navigating its complex and sometimes confusing systems, which the new legislation aims to ease, according to Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), who introduced the bipartisan bill along with Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11).

“Navigating the VA should never be an added burden on our veterans and this legislation will help make the first step easier to get connected with the care they need,” Budzinski stated in a press release.

It’s still too early to tell how the legislation might evolve. The bill is set to be reviewed by the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs next.

Its bipartisan introduction and the fact that the VA is one of the only health care-related areas receiving a surplus of funding in the President’s proposed FY26 budget could help propel support for it forward.