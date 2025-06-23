Alphabet-Backed Addiction Provider OneFifteen to Close

Alphabet-backed addiction treatment center OneFifteen will close all of its clinical services on July 20. This marks the end of Google’s parent company’s venture into brick-and-mortar substance use disorder services.

The provider was founded in 2019 when Google’s life science-focused sister company Verily teamed up with providers Kettering Health Network and Premier Health to form the nonprofit opioid use disorder treatment center. OneFifteen sought to change care by using analytics and wrap-around services.

The provider sat on a 4.5-acre campus and offered inpatient, residential and outpatient substance use disorder services.

“As Mayor of the City of Dayton, I am deeply disappointed by the announcement regarding OneFifteen’s decision to cease operations,” Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims said in a statement. This development represents a significant loss for our community, particularly for residents who are battling substance use disorders and have relied on the essential services OneFifteen provided.”

Mims noted that his team reached out to the president and CEO of OneFifteen to use up a meeting to discuss transition options.

OneFifteen initially positioned itself as a management services organization and partnered with other direct providers. However, in 2023, it severed ties with its former operating partner, Samaritan Behavioral Health, to become a full-service provider of substance use disorder (SUD) services.

The provider took a novel approach to SUD care, aiming to address the social determinants of health that can impact a patient’s overall well-being, including building housing in the neighborhoods it serves. It also matched its patients to care advocates who were equipped to help patients find stable housing, food and social services.

The other significant differentiator for OneFifteen was its connection to Verily, which provided access to cutting-edge technology that could be incorporated into care.

“Measurement-informed care is really [core to] our strategy to systematically collect data that are important to patients at the right time,” Elisabeth Okrant, former evidence generation and quality improvement lead at Verily, told Behavioral Health Business in 2023. “So that we can provide the treatment and services that patients need not necessarily at the point of treatment, … but that a provider can react in real-time to their needs.”

Still, the nonprofit struggled to stay afloat. Its 1099 tax form revealed that its revenue exceeded its profits substantially from 2020 to 2023. Additionally, the bulk of OneFifteen’s revenue appears to come from grants, according to its most recent tax filing.

Dr. Natalie Lester, chief medical officer at OneFifteen, told the Dayton Daily News that the behavioral health system is strained by the current reimbursement rates, especially Medicaid. Ohio Medicaid covered the majority of the organization’s patients.