FTC Sues Network of Behavioral Health Investors, Marketers in Alleged Deceptive Ad Scheme

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced a second action against what it describes as deceptive marketing practices in the behavioral health space.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the FTC has sued 12 corporate and individual defendants over alleged violations of The Opioid Addiction Recovery Fraud Prevention Act of 2018 and Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act. The suit also alleges that some of the defendants also violated the FTC’s “impersonation rule,” which took effect in April 2024.

According to the lawsuit, a handful of investors who owned a digital marketing company called Mercury Marketing and a call center company called Behavioral Health Care of America created a digital sales and marketing funnel centered on impersonating addiction treatment centers, which instead drove leads to addiction treatment facilities that they owned and operated. The FTC also sued the holding companies used by the investors.

Advertisement

“These defendants took advantage of consumers searching online for substance use disorder treatment services during one of the most difficult times in their lives,” Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a news release. “The FTC will not hesitate to take action to stop such underhanded and illegal conduct.”

Specifically, the lawsuit named eight corporate defendants: Mercury Marketing, Behavioral Health Care of America, JLux Consulting, Malibu Detox, Malibu Recovery Center, Aliya Health Group, Fennaside and JHEL Holding. The four individuals named in the suit are:

— Christopher LiVolsi: 70% owner of Mercury Marketing, an owner of Malibu Detox and the owner of the holding company Fennaside

Advertisement

— Dennis Rinker: 30% owner of Mercury Marketing, an owner of Malibu Detox

— Robby Stempler: Owner of Behavioral Health Care of America and 80% owner of Malibu Detox

— Jennifer Russ: Owner of JLux Consulting, which consulted on the performance of the call center and its agents and generated monthly performance reports

The lawsuit alleges that Mercury Marketing would create deceptive Google ads, particularly targeting mobile devices, that impersonated other addiction treatment facilities. These ads included phone numbers that would lead to brokers that pushed prospects to Mercury’s clients. The ads would also use the names of specific facilities not involved in the scheme. Through the Behavioral Healthcare Group of America, telemarketers would continue the alleged deception, claiming to work for the facility the caller was genuinely interested in or for a central clearinghouse.

The call center would use a series of scripted calls to try to convince the prospect to admit the Malibu facilities. This included “two calls handled by a ‘fronter’ — the telemarketer who answered the consumer’s initial call — and a final call by a ‘closer,'” the lawsuit states.

Aliya Health Group acquired the Malibu facilities in 2023 and allegedly continued the practice there and drove admissions to other Aliya facilities. A webpage managed by Aliya Health Group states that Malibu Detox is closed. The company has not responded to a request for comment.

In June 2025, the Federal Trade Commission and Miramar, Florida-based mental health and addiction treatment provider Evoke Wellness settled a lawsuit for $1.9 million. The company allegedly used Google Ads and deceptive telemarketing tactics to pose as other clinics and impersonate treatment providers, according to court documents. The FTC sued Evoke in January 2025.