Behavioral Health Nonprofits Best Point, Butler Merge with Combined $65M Annual Revenue

Ohio behavioral health nonprofits Butler Behavioral Health and Best Point Education and Behavioral Health have merged.

Following the deal, Butler will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Best Point Education and Behavioral Health. The merger came to fruition after Best Point evaluated five other potential partnerships over the last 18 months, but ultimately found that merging with Butler Behavioral was the best strategic decision and would likely be the most fruitful one, John Banchy, CEO of Best Point Education and Behavioral Health, said.

“We’ve said no to five. One of the other groups we talked to has actually since gone out of business,” Banchy told Behavioral Health Business. “Then, after talking with Butler, it just made sense. They are very, very strong. They have a great reputation, as we do, on the clinical side of the business. They’ve also got a stable leadership team.”

Advertisement

Between the two organizations, this merger is expected to increase the employee headcount to 650 total. Prior to this, Best Point estimated its headcount was around 440 employees and Butler Behavioral Health’s total headcount was around 107.

The two will now operate with a combined annual revenue of $65 million and expand the number of behavioral health service offerings between them from 30 to more than 50 services for adults, adolescents and children. Between them, there were not many overlapping services to begin with, so the plan, Banchy explained, is to let the dust settle, refine what they have now with the additional services from the merger and later look at adding new service lines.

“It gives us the financial flexibility to look at needs, to do a business analysis and invest in what we think the community needs,” Banchy said. “It also certainly gives us resources to invest in our existing programs, existing facilities and our existing people, new people and to better train them.”

Advertisement

The combined revenue will also allow Best Point and Butler Behavioral Health to look at expanding operations beyond the current counties their facilities are located in. Before entertaining additional growth areas, though, Banchy said the focus is on strengthening the new merger to its full potential.

“Once we know we’re offering high-quality care to the fidelity of the program, then we know that we are in good standing at the end of the day,” he said.

Integration efforts will begin throughout the next year, involving teams from both organizations to focus on the alignment of operations and services. The four primary focuses of initial integration will be around evaluating benefit packages for staff, maximizing efficiencies, ensuring continuity of care and offering additional services for clients, Banchy told BHB.

The strategic decision to merge at this time was based on both companies being in solid financial standing, combined with their distinct clinical reputations in the region, Randy Allman, CEO of Butler Behavioral Health, said in a video released along with the announcement.

Combining the unique services and expertise of the two organizations will also help reduce patient wait lists and better serve individuals in crisis across Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren Counties in Ohio, Banchy added.

Butler Behavioral Health will continue to operate under its name, but will, over time, have more resources to offer clients, according to the press release.