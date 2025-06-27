Webster Equity Partners Reportedly Looking for BayMark Buyer for the Second Time

Lewisville, Texas-based BayMark Health Services, the largest addiction treatment provider in North America, is on the market, according to media reports.

Axios reported Thursday that BayMark Health Services’ private equity backer, Webster Equity Partners, has taken the company to market and reports BayMark’s marketed earnings total $75 million.

Representatives from BayMark and Webster Equity Partners have not responded to requests for comment.

This is the second go-around for Webster Equity Partners. The company previously tried to sell BayMark Health Services in 2019 but moved it to a continuation vehicle in 2021. Webster and BPEA Private Equity acquired BayMark in 2015. Since then, the company has grown substantially. A lot of that growth came through M&A.

In recent years, the company has scaled back its M&A activity. The company’s previous acquisition pace and scale were so aggressive industry insiders have cited them as a contributing factor to the overall slowdown in dealmaking in the addiction treatment space.

By either date — the initial investment date or the initial sale attempts — a trade of BayMark Health Services is overdue by traditional PE hold periods. Last year, Behavioral Health Business identified the company as one to watch for a potential sale. Four of the 10 companies have sold.

A year ago, BayMark Health Services named Marshal Salomon as CEO to succeed long-time CEO David White.

Earlier in the year, the company disclosed that it had experienced a data breach in the immediately preceding fall. The company faces several suits over the break. Public court documents show that some of them have been consolidated, and BayMark is seeking to consolidate others to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Such lawsuits may complicate a sales process. Behavioral Health Business has reported repeatedly that buyers have both increased in savvy and skepticism when it comes to behavioral health assets. This has led to much longer and more intense due diligence processes.