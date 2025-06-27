Youth Mental Health Provider Handspring Raises $12M

Youth mental health provider Handspring has raised $12 million in Series A funding.

Cobalt Ventures led the funding round with participation from NextView Ventures, nvp capital, 25madison, Arkitekt Ventures, VamosVentures, Hyde Park Angels (HPA), Cornucopian Capital, and others.

The New York City-based digital provider offers individual therapy for people aged 8 to 29. Parents are also able to access coaching and therapy services through the provider.

If appropriate, Handspring does provide medication and management support in conjunction with therapy. The provider currently serves patients in California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Patients can access care for a range of conditions, including depression, panic attacks, generalized anxiety, OCD, bullying, grief, tantrums and specific phobias. The company offers a complex care program for children and young people with higher needs. Handspring is pitching this service as an alternative to higher levels of care such as, partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) and intensive outpatient programs (IOPs).

“While we’ve made strides in expanding access to care, we’ve simultaneously allowed quality standards to erode. Patients deserve more than just an available therapist – they deserve evidence-based treatment, genuine therapeutic relationships, and measurable progress toward recovery,” Sahil Choudhry, CEO and co-founder of Handspring, said in a statement. “This funding is so important because it helps us continue to build a system that truly cares about the long-term well-being of every child and family we serve.”

Handspring is looking to differentiate itself from other virtual providers by moving away from the gig workforce model. Instead it offers salaried positions with a set onboarding process and ongoing clinical support.

The company said the new infusion of capital will help it grow its clinical programs for complex patient populations, broaden its value-based care partnerships and develop its AI tools.

Handspring isn’t the only pediatric provider to land venture funding over the last few years In March, Boston-based Bluebird Kids Health raised $31.5 million. Additionally, virtual pediatric behavioral health provider InStride landed $30 million in 2024.