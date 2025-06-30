Perspectives Podcast: Javier Favela, Vice President and Market & Segment Leader, NextGen Healthcare

Joining us on this episode of Perspectives, the Behavioral Health Business podcast, is Javier Favela, Vice President and Market & Segment Leader at NextGen Healthcare.
In this episode, we explore how augmented intelligence (AI) is transforming the behavioral health care landscape, as Favela discusses the evolution of AI from static data capture to voice-driven, insight-rich experiences. Listeners will gain insight into how AI is being embedded throughout the patient journey — from assessment to post-visit follow-up — and why integrated, outcome-focused implementation is key to success.
Today’s conversation highlights practical use cases, lessons learned, and a future where AI becomes a seamless assistant in everyday clinical workflows. Tune in now!