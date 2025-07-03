Bradford Health Services Acquires 3 Facilities, Deepens Footprint in Texas

Bradford Health Services has acquired three facilities and supporting assets to bolster its foothold in Texas.
The addiction treatment provider announced Wednesday that it had acquired Last Resort Recovery Center, Crestone Wellness, and The Chapter House from a trust controlled by Bill and Ann Schneider, long-time investors and operators in the addiction treatment space. Cumulatively, the three facilities encompass 160 beds: 103 are residential and detox treatment beds, and the remainder are partial hospitalization programs (PHP) and sober living beds. The three new facilities increase the Bradford facility count to 31.
The original entity, The Last Resort, was established in 2021.
The terms of the deal were not announced. Bradford Health Services is backed by Lee Equity, a middle-market private equity firm, which acquired the company in 2022.
“Bradford’s growth strategy is grounded in supporting best-in-class operators with the scale, resources and systems needed to thrive in a changing landscape,” Christian Chauvet, partner at Lee Equity Partners, said in a news release. “The Last Resort, Crestone and Chapter House are aligned with that strategy — they’re respected, proven and rooted in the communities they serve. We are proud to support this next chapter of growth and quality care delivery.”
The deal continues a streak of acquisitions and other expansion activity by Bradford Health Services.
In September 2024, Bradford Health Services announced that it acquired Lakeview Health, which operated multiple facilities with various specialties. In 2023, it acquired assets in Southaven, Mississippi, from a company now known as Blended Health.
This Mississippi asset is expecting some big-dollar investments. Earlier in the year, Bradford Health Services announced it would build a $25 million, 100-bed facility in Southaven to “ensure that every patient receives the care they need in an environment that reflects our mission and values,” Bradford CEO Rob Marsh said.
He joined Bradford Health Services as CEO in May 2024.
Marsh told Addiction Treatment Business that the company’s latest deal continues its effort to offer quality services and experiences that meet the needs of a wide population of patients. Here’s a breakdown of the facilities’ offerings:
The Last Resort: Smithville, Texas
— Men-only campus
— Services include medical detox, residential treatment, PHP and virtual intensive outpatient programming (IOP)
— Typically 45- to 90-day stay, depending on needs
— Set in a ranch “experience complete with horses” and equine therapy, Marsh said
Crestone Wellness: Taylor, Texas
— Co-ed campus
—Medical detox and residential treatment
— Typically 21-day length of stay, based on needs
— Described by Marsh as a “utilitarian program designed for a higher acuity patient … who maybe would not adjust well to a traditional program.”
The Chapter House: Dallas, Texas
— Extended care and sober living
— PHP service offered
— Designed for men
The previous owners acquired The Chapter House in April 2025, making it the newest addition to that fleet of offerings. While there is some chance for cross-referral, Marsh said that none of the facilities are reliant on each other, given their geography.
He also said that dealmaking in the addiction treatment space remains in the doldrums. Overall, assets are not moving like they used to, even by the metrics that came before the COVID-era deal fever. In this case, the Schneiders weren’t actively marketing their assets for a sale but found the prospect of joining a larger, well-established system that expands on its acquisitions appealing.
“The deals we’ve been able to achieve are really ones we have to hunt down,” Marsh said. “What we like to seek out is what we consider scratch-and-dent — that may be underperforming, that could use a boost of capital and Bradford systems and processes to improve their performance. There are a few of those out there.”
Marsh expects that the number of beds at Bradford Health Services will double by the time the company recapitalizes. He didn’t state when he believed that would be. He also said that Bradford is not expecting to build an “empire” or to replicate other private equity addiction treatment plays.
“[Lee Equity] wants us to focus on making smart deals, that we pick up assets that make sense for the organization, and we expand services in a way that makes sense and where we can offer Bradford quality,” Marsh said.