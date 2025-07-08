Orchard Mental Health Group Acquires Maryland Counseling Associates

Orchard Mental Health Group announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Maryland Counseling Associates, adding four new locations to its footprint and 31 clinicians to its clinical workforce.

This marks the third acquisition by Orchard Mental Health Group in 2025. In February, it acquired GBCC Behavioral Health and Oasis Behavioral Health Urgent Care. Cumulatively, Orchard now employs over 165 mental health clinicians and offers individual, group and family therapy, psychological testing, medication management and esketamine in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) metro, according to a news release.

“This growth reflects more than just scale—it represents a strategic and values-driven investment in the communities we serve,” Juliane Schoenherr, Chief Operating Officer of Orchard Mental Health Group, said in a news release. “By aligning strong operational systems with exceptional clinical care, we’re building a foundation that supports both our clients and our clinicians.”

Orchard Mental Health Group, formerly known as Quince Orchard Psychotherapy, is backed by The Graham Group. The firm invested in the company in 2023. The expansion of Orchard deepens services to also include Suboxone, telehealth and virtual sessions, first-responder support, LGBTQ+ affirmative therapy and culturally informed care that is offered in multiple languages.

It focuses on treating patients through in-network arrangements with major insurance companies.

The company operates locations in the Maryland cities of Rockville, Frederick, Glen Burnie, Bel Air, Perry Hall, Cockeysville, Annapolis, Odenton and Timonium; in Reston, Virginia; and in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. It will also open additional locations in suburban and underserved areas of the DMV, the release states.

“It is hard to scale an insurance-based practice while keeping clients and clinicians happy, but we have managed to create a great model and hope to continue partnering and growing to ensure high-quality affordable services are available to clients across the DMV area,” Carrie Singer, founder of Orchard Mental Health Group, said in the release. “This collaboration empowers us to keep innovating while remaining deeply client-centered.”

In 2022, the company was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5,000, having grown its revenue by 87% over a three-year period ending in 2021.