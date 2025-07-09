House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Expand Autism Family Support Through Caregiver Training

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives recently introduced legislation that would establish a federal pilot program to train family caregivers of young children with autism and other developmental disabilities.
The proposed legislation, titled the Autism Family Caregivers Act of 2025, would authorize $10 million annually from fiscal year 2026 through 2030 to fund grants supporting “evidence-based caregiver skills training” for families navigating early intervention and care challenges.
With autism diagnoses rising across the country, the bill looks to address a critical but often overlooked part of the care infrastructure: equipping families with tools to support their children at home and in the community. The legislation emphasizes inclusion, early developmental outcomes and reducing disparities in access to services.
“In awarding grants under this section, the Secretary may consider the extent to which an eligible entity can deliver evidence-based, culturally competent and linguistically appropriate information to family caregivers from diverse racial, ethnic, geographic, or linguistic backgrounds,” the bill text specifies.
The legislation, if enacted, would authorize the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), to award grants of no less than $500,000 each over a five-year period.
At least 25 grant recipients across 15 states would be selected. Eligible applicants would include nonprofits, federally qualified health centers, health systems and academic medical centers.
Grant recipients would need to offer the training at no cost to families, with curriculum focused on communication, social engagement, daily living skills and caregiver-coping strategies.
Training must be “culturally competent and linguistically appropriate,” according to the bill, and grantees would be required to form local stakeholder committees that include caregivers, pediatric providers, educators and community organizations.
“Amounts received through a grant under this section shall be used to supplement, not supplant, other amounts received” to provide behavioral, medical or habilitative services through Medicaid, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or private insurance, according to the bill’s text.
In other words, the program is designed to extend family-facing supports beyond what’s already reimbursable through traditional systems.
The legislation also instructs HRSA to prioritize applicants that can reach underserved populations and demonstrate a track record of culturally informed care. Annual evaluations of child development outcomes and caregiver satisfaction would be required, with findings reported to Congress.
Rep. Dave Min, a Democrat from California, introduced the legislation. Overall, it has gained two dozen co-sponsors since its introduction, including five Republican lawmakers.
“Roughly one in [31] children are diagnosed with autism in America,” Rep. Min said in a statement. “We need to provide parents with the tools and support to empower their children’s growth and development. Caregiver skill training is proven to help children with special needs flourish. We owe it to our kids to provide them with the resources they need to thrive.”
Although early-stage, the bill could fill an important gap in the current autism care continuum, particularly for low-income and immigrant families who often face long waitlists and limited access to behavioral health resources.
Most recently, the bill was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
Organizations that support the bill include: the American Academy of Pediatrics, Autism Speaks, Autism Society, Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, Chinese American Association for the Autistic Community, Community Inclusion & Development Alliance, Easterseals of Southern California, Easterseals Inc., Family Voices, Korean American Special Education Center, National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities and The Arc.
“Easterseals Southern California strongly supports the Autism Family Caregivers Act of 2025,” Dr. Paula Pompa-Craven, chief clinical officer of Easterseals Southern California, said in a statement. “As one of the largest autism therapy service providers in the U.S., we see how caregiver training significantly improves the well-being of autistic children and their families. There are few evidence-based and demonstrated caregiver training programs, and the demand for training far surpasses the supply of resources.”