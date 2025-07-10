Autism Care, Digital Health Markets Driving Deal Activity in 2025

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Investors started 2025 optimistic about the future of dealmaking in behavioral health. As a substantial cohort of portfolio companies approached the end of their typical private equity hold periods, investors anticipated a wave of high-quality assets becoming available for acquisition.

Additionally, many investors looked to the Trump presidency as a “business-friendly administration.” Yet the administration’s mercurial approach to governance, including the question of whether they will or won’t impose tariffs, has created some uncertainty in the market, causing interest rates to remain stubbornly high.

Still, limited partners are anxious to get back in the dealmaking game, and many PE firms have held onto behavioral health companies long beyond the traditional hold period.

Now that we are halfway through the year, we can begin to assess what is shaping up in behavioral health dealmaking. Deal flows have certainly picked up after a lull over the past two years — particularly in the autism and mental health sectors. However, the dealmaking frenzy of 2021 and 2022 is in the rearview mirror. Investors are approaching deals with caution and more due diligence than ever before.

I’ve selected three interesting deals from the first half of the year that I think could be indicative of where the industry is headed. From an uptick in autism service deals to the promise of the great digital health consolidation, the back half of 2025 is slated to be an interesting period.

Autism deals back on the table

Following recent setbacks at high-profile autism therapy companies, private equity firms are resuming their pursuit of deals in the sector. A notable platform deal is the acquisition of Proud Moments ABA by private equity firm Nautic Partners from Audax Private Equity. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In February, the Providence, Rhode Island-based private equity firm announced its acquisition of the autism provider. Proud Moments ABA is one of the largest ABA providers in the country, with 70 clinics across 12 state markets.

The provider experienced significant growth under Audax’s ownership. When Audax acquired Proud Moments, it had just seven locations in the New York tri-state area. The growth was fueled by a combination of de novo growth and seven acquisitions.

This deal is notable because it illustrates what a successful exit in ABA service can look like – although it’s essential to note that we don’t have the financial insights to confirm this firmly. Audax owned the company for roughly six years, grew the platform, and then successfully closed a deal.

It’s also an indicator that the autism sector is having a comeback. CARD’s bankruptcy and layoffs at several other major players over the last two years impacted overall dealmaking.

Still, in a recent report, The Braff Group argued that the timing for these growing pains couldn’t have been more ideal for the industry.

“The macroeconomic conditions during those 24 months – inflation, high interest rates, staffing shortages, and market instability – upended M&A deal flow globally across all industries,” the report noted. “But unlike many of the other sectors we cover that weren’t facing substantial headwinds, autism was reeling from continued bad press, pressure from private insurers, strains on staffing, and notably, hangover from the failure of several high-profile consolidators. So, in what would have been a down year anyway, autism had the opportunity to address many of its problems and be well positioned to bounce back when overall market conditions improved.”

And the Proud Moments deal isn’t the only notable autism deal of the year. In January, private equity firms Leavitt Equity Partners and Fulcrum Equity Partners, as well as Western Governors University, invested in and partnered with Pediatrics Plus. The year also began with Ascend Capital Partners acquiring a majority stake in Unison Therapy Services, a multi-specialty provider of youth and family behavioral health services.

I think we’ll continue to see more autism deals for the rest of the year. However, it’s essential to note that investors have become more discerning in the space and are willing to dedicate more time to the due diligence process.

“The level of diligence that we’re being asked to do is greater today than it was five or six years ago. I think that’s, in part, [because] it was a little bit of a gold rush,” John Arnold, a partner at Holland & Knight, said at BHB’s Autism Investor Summit. “Everyone wanted to get in. People were willing to kind of look the other way. I think buyers are, again, they’re a lot smarter now. So they know the questions they ask.”

The digital health promise is starting … maybe

The great consolidation in the digital health space has been a hot topic for investors for years now. It was one of the first topics I wrote about when I started at BHB in 2022. Even so, the industry has not seen the level of digital consolidation as expected. But that could be changing.

In 2021 and 2022, digital behavioral health companies experienced a significant surge in investment. For example, in 2021 alone, investors poured $4.8 billion into digital behavioral health startups, according to Rock Health. That investment has since dwindled, in 2024 behavioral health startups raised just $1.4 billion.

But many companies still have dry powder from the days when unicorns were cropping up like we were living in Narnia. And the massive valuations being assigned to some of these companies could make a sale difficult.

However, there are glimmers of hope. One of the more interesting deals of the year was virtual behavioral health provider Valera Health’s acquistion of suicide prevention startup Vita Health. The deal not only signals a potential start to digital health M&A, but also an increasing interest by digital companies in entering the serious mental illness space. Specifically, the deal expanded Valera Health’s presence in digital psychiatry.

Prior to the acquisition, both companies had raised a great deal of funding. Valera has raised close to $80 million and Vita Health has raised roughly about $31 million. The transaction is also more of what digital health enthusiasts hope to see from the industry–the deal is a merger for the equity of each company and was not a liquidity event for either. Instead Vita’s investment firms will engage with the combined board of the company.

This wasn’t the only promising digital health consolidation this year. In April, Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) announced the acquisition of digital mental health provider UpLift for $45 million. The deal is expected to help Teladoc’s direct-to-consumer mental health offering, BetterHelp, tap into UpLift’s payer network.

Adding more fuel to the digital health fire is Sword Health’s recent developments. Sword has long been a favorite in the digital health space, and, in June, it announced an expansion into mental health care following a $40 million capital infusion. Next up for Sword could be an IPO – and M&A down the line.

In light of all those points, I anticipate seeing more digital consolidation this year, particularly, too, as more companies face pressure from their venture capital partners.

New models

Let’s face it: Our behavioral health system is far from perfect – sometimes even far from functioning. So I’m generally excited to see an innovative new company try a new approach.

I was intrigued by Ellie Mental Health’s new approach to franchising behavioral health services. So when Ellie sold off its 25 corporate locations to outpatient mental health provider Nystrom & Associates Ltd., I was curious what this meant for the business model.

At the time of the story, sources told my colleague Chris Larson that the sale represented a shift for Ellie Mental Health to a pure-play franchise model. Still, representatives from Ellie have not responded to requests for comment, meaning this analysis involves some degree of speculation.

There are few – if any – similar behavioral health franchises to compare it to. Like many others, when I think of a franchise, I think of fast food. McDonald’s is probably the golden beacon that first comes to mind. While the bulk of McDonald’s locations are owned by franchisees, there are some corporate locations. These are used to help reinforce consistency and experiment.

But that’s not true of every fast food joint. Subway for example, does not have corporate stores. The idea is that not having a corporate headquarters allows you to expand more rapidly and generate revenue from franchise fees.

There are very few players trying to franchise mental health, so everything is experimental at this point. The sale could be a pivot for Ellie to put all its eggs into growing its franchisee model and reducing overhead costs. While we can’t say for sure, it’s certainly an interesting example of an innovative company potentially changing up its strategy.

I’ll note that while health care franchising may seem like an odd pairing for some, it’s fairly common in other sub-sectors. In the senior care world, for instance, the private-pay home care space is dominated by franchise companies.

Similarly, there are franchising models in the more medical home health and hospice sub-sectors as well.