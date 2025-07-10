Govt. Assessment of Court-Ordered SMI Treatment Programs Shows Inconclusive Results

Results from a performance review of 63 grant programs funding court-ordered assisted outpatient treatment for adults with serious mental illnesses (SMI) have been deemed inconclusive by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The GAO identified several issues with the reporting process, including differences in grantee programs, the use of patient self-reported data, nonresponse and bias risks, the inability to distinguish between voluntary and assisted outpatient treatment and state anomalies.

A 2014 law initially authorized the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to create a grant award program for organizations overseeing mandatory, court-ordered assisted outpatient treatment to deter institutionalization of the 14.6 million adults with SMIs in the U.S.

Providing this type of court-ordered involuntary care for people with SMIs “who need services but whose illness prevents them from recognizing their need” has been widely criticized for threatening civil liberties. Still, this effort has aimed to allow people with SMI to receive community-based care and “reduce the incidence and duration of psychiatric hospitalization, homelessness, incarcerations and interactions with the criminal justice system.”

HHS has awarded more than $146 million to these programs since 2016, increasing grant payments to recipients nearly every year. Beginning in 2016, a total of $11 million was distributed among the first 21 grantees. Last year, in 2024, that total was $20.6 million distributed among 63 grantees.

Over a four-year grant cycle, 21 recipients were added in 2016, 23 in 2020 and 22 were added in 2024; however, three recipients rescinded the funds, leaving the total at 63.

Only 13 states did not receive grants from this initiative.

Separate assessments throughout this time by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) sought to report outcomes data around treatment adherence, psychiatric emergency department visits, hospitalizations and arrests. Due to “methodological challenges, many of which were inherent in the program and beyond the two agencies’ control,” GAO determined the studies were ineffective and, therefore, data obtained through their reporting was inconclusive.

The agency did not give any recommendations on how to improve reporting around assisted outpatient treatment for SMI patients and only noted that these challenges are “likely to persist because … state laws will continue to vary.”