HHS Clips Health Benefits for Citizens Without Legal Status

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has nullified a Clinton administration-era policy that expanded public welfare benefits for individuals in the U.S. without legal status.

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics and programs administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) have been added to an expanded list of federal public benefits these individuals can no longer access.

Community mental health services block grants and substance use and recovery block grants have also been added to the category as part of the Trump administration’s effort to curb “improperly extended certain federal public benefits to illegal aliens.”

As a result, behavioral health providers in some areas may face exacerbated pressures to provide uncompensated care for this population and will likely be hit with operational, fiscal and equity implications.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said this change “restores integrity to federal social programs, enforces the rule of law, and protects vital resources for the American people.”

The administration notes that by ensuring taxpayer-funded benefits like these are exclusively available to American citizens, an additional $347 million could be pumped back into programs like Head Start annually. In total, this could preserve up to $40 billion across benefit programs by ending subsidization for non-citizens, the White House claims.

Overturning the 1998 interpretation of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, which allowed immigrants access to these benefits, would take effect immediately. The revised policy is subject to a 30-day comment period, but HHS notes that it will be enforced upon publication in the Federal Register.

The nullification of these federal benefits for non-citizens is part of a broader effort from the Trump administration to crack down on what it has deemed “a national emergency at the southern border.”

Enforcing the ban on health benefits for immigrants with immediacy is needed, according to the administration, because “any delay would be contrary to the public interest and fail to address the ongoing emergency at the southern border.”