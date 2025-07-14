Nebraska Medicaid Rolls Out Steep Cuts to ABA Services

Nebraska’s state government announced steep cuts to Medicaid reimbursements for applied behavior analysis (ABA) services, the cornerstone therapy within the autism therapy industry, that many expect to stifle access to services and undo years of investment in the state.
While the cuts range in percentage, one of the most drastic and most impactful is the 48% cut to reimbursement for direct therapy provided by a behavior technician. Fifteen-minute billing units for this service will be paid $18.70, or $74.80, for an hour’s worth of services.
The cuts will be effective Aug. 1, 2025. Other major payment cuts are coming for parent training (51%), care plan and protocol adjustments by BCBAs (37%) and treatment assessment development (28%), according to a bulletin by Drew Gonshorowski, director of the Medicaid and long-term care division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), issued on July 1.
Group services will also see steep cuts. This includes technician-led group therapy and group family therapy, which each will be cut by about 78%.
Several autism therapy executives and advocates told Autism Business News that Nebraska, up to this point, had the highest reimbursement rates among state programs to attract more provider organizations and board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) to a highly rural state: 72% of the cities in the state have between 100 and 800 residents, according to the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
On the whole, providers have also told ABN that having such high rates helped attract BCBAs from outside of the state to relocate there. They often did so with steep retention and relocation bonuses and industry-leading salaries. They also said that the increased rates did little to spur the development of homegrown clinicians.
And still, the challenge of meeting the needs of all the families wanting services remains. Long waitlists remain common.
The impact of such cuts is expected to be straightforward yet profound.
“The magnitude of this unprecedented rate cut will undoubtedly reduce access to ABA throughout the state of Nebraska,” Brad Zelinger, founder and CEO of Stride Autism Centers, told ABN.
Des Moines, Iowa-based Stride Autism Center operates 24 locations, six of which are in Nebraska, according to a company website.
This announced cut comes after UnitedHealthcare, one of the divisions of the health care giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced tweaks to its rates paid through its Medicaid managed care organizations, including in Nebraska. Other states announced actions to severely limit the rapid growth of autism therapy services within Medicaid programs. Indiana provides a dramatic example of weekly and lifetime caps on ABA services for Medicaid members.
Nebraska also instituted hour caps earlier in the year.
The potential results of dramatic cuts to ABA-related services include providers that have a large percentage of Medicaid-covered patients shutting down entirely or severely limiting services. Other likely impacts include cuts to employee salaries and wages as well as layoffs.
“This is going to affect the entire employment ecosystem of ABA in Nebraska,” Jay Lax, director of development at Silver Swing ABA, told ABN. “They are sort of telling providers, ‘Thanks for coming, we got what we needed. Thanks for leaving.’ But in reality, they do need these providers.
“Something is going to have to happen. To me, the cuts are just way too drastic. It didn’t have to be this big of a percentage.”
Silver Swing ABA started in 2024, seeing its first patients in November. It’s currently operating in Georgia, Utah and Nebraska. It offers care in homes.
Lax said some providers might trade away the overhead as well as the relative operational stability of operating in a clinic for in-home care. However, the low patient population and very low population density outside of the Omaha and Lincoln Nebraska metros make taking on in-home care challenging. Lax also said that home care tends to see more cancellations than with care clinics.
“In a clinic setting, it’s always just more stable,” Lax said.
Limited access to ABA for Medicaid beneficiaries has long been a problem for the Nebraska Medicaid program. Mariel Fernandez, vice president of government affairs for the advocacy group the Council of Autism Service Providers, told ABN that the state didn’t have enough providers to meet the federal standards for reasonable promptness in accessing care when it added ABA services to Medicaid. The problem persists today.
“There still are not enough behavior analysts in the state of Nebraska to meet the Medicaid need alone, let alone the combined need across all potential funding types,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez notes that the rates for ABA services are “dramatically” higher in Nebraska in an attempt to ameliorate provider shortages. By doing so, Nebraska used the proverbial power of the purse strings to spur activity in the industry. The federal government acknowledges the importance of adequate rates to remain in compliance with Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment (EPSDT) requirements.
A memo from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reads: “[States] should ensure that provider payment rates are adequate to establish a sufficient network of providers. Although adequate payment rates are not, in and of themselves, enough to ensure a sufficient network, without them, any other steps a state might take to improve the provider workforce likely will be less effective.”
The impacts of these cuts could echo across the industry within Nebraska.
“There are far-reaching concerns here, which could impact access to care beyond the Medicaid network because providers are anticipating high staff turnover and a lot of difficulty being able to recruit and retain new talent,” Fernandez said.
Notices and bulletins from Nebraska DHHS do not lay out the thinking behind the rate cuts. One public notice published on June 30 states that the program is taking this approach to “remain fiscally sustainable in the coming years while ensuring these services remain available and accessible to Nebraska Medicaid beneficiaries who require them.”
The same notice states, “There is no material fiscal impact for fee-for-service expenditures, as the vast majority of the expenditures occur in the managed care delivery system in Nebraska.”
Representatives of DHHS have not responded to a request for comment.
If the rates go into effect as presented, it’s likely that existing providers in the state will have to reconsider investments in the state, while other providers considering expansion to Nebraska may be dissuaded from doing so.
One provider operating in Nebraska, who spoke to ABN on the condition of anonymity due to fear of repercussions, believed the elevated rates were effective. They said there were only about 100 BCBAs in the state in 2021. Data from the clinical credential organization the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) show that there are 356 BCBAs and BCBA-Ds in the state. The latter is a credential for providers that also have doctorate degrees.
The lack of time to account for the rate cuts also worsens the situation, this provider said.
“What are people supposed to do? It could be scaled. It could come with more time,” the provider said. “One of the things that we are going to be advocating for is an indefinite pause for adequate notice and comment for this.”
Another multi-state provider who had recently expanded into the state, who also spoke on conditions of anonymity for fear of repercussions, said they would maintain their presence in the state. But they will “pull back a bit” on their planned expansion.
“There are providers out there that operate as if these rates were going to exist forever,” they said. “I think those are the ones that are going to struggle. I have no doubt that if these are the rates, there will, in turn, be families looking for services. … This will definitely shake up the ABA market in Nebraska. I have no doubt that companies go out of business.”