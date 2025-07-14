Why Some Behavioral Health M&A is Flying Under the Radar in 2025

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Behavioral health mergers and acquisitions are seeing a healthy start to 2025, largely led by deals in the autism sector. Amid steady 2025 dealmaking, some experts say certain M&A transactions have been relatively quieter than usual, while others cite that the perceived “quietness” is misconstrued with smaller transaction norms.

“There’s plenty of activity out there,” Peter Lynch, associate partner at Stoneridge Partners, told Behavioral Health Business. “If people aren’t hearing about it, it’s just because maybe some of the deals are smaller.”

Some of the larger transaction activity in the space, which would typically draw more attention, has also cooled, Lynch added.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stoneridge Partners is a national health care M&A advisory firm that specializes in behavioral health.

Dealmaking publicity in the behavioral health space can be accompanied by scrutiny and stigma about private equity, new buyer preferences for maintaining a lower profile and the weight transaction announcements come with, particularly for smaller markets.

Experts from Agenda Health, a health care transaction advisory services headquartered in Austin, Texas, echoed that.

“I think when it comes to deals that are public or not, there are the factors that you look at with any deal such as, what’s best for that specific market,” Alex Veach, director of transaction services, Agenda Health, told BHB. “In some of those smaller markets, transaction announcements can be pretty seismic in terms of their impact on the employee rosters or on the reputation of the brand in that market.”

Scrutiny can also come from payers for insurance-based providers. Deciding to announce a deal publicly or keep it quiet can also arise from whether or not there could be a change in perception from these stakeholders, he explained.

These trends are also being seen by Kevin Taggart, the managing partner of Mertz Taggart, a Fort Myers, Florida-based advisory firm that oversees health care M&A activity and specializes in behavioral health M&A. Private equity, he noted, specifically is doing meaningful roll ups of family offices in this space, but due to recently enacted state-level legislation some of these players are keeping actions quiet. Others, he said, are trying to attract less attention out of the competitiveness of the process.

“I think you put those two things together, and we’re just not seeing as many announcements. They don’t want the attention,” Taggart said. “I think there’s probably benefit to both the buyer and the seller in that situation. It’s worse for people who are trying to track those deals.”

While this might not be a long term trend, Taggart expects it will continue for the foreseeable future.

What to expect for the remainder of 2025

Even amid a market with smaller transactions happening with less publicity, behavioral health dealmaking was up 35% in the first quarter of 2025, according to analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pwc).

The market is healthy and current trends bode well for the rest of the year, experts told BHB.

Activity is expected to remain hot around applied behavioral analysis (ABA) deals, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and telehealth.

“From autism to substance use and mental health in virtual care, we’re seeing a decent amount of activity in all those sectors,” Dan Davidson, managing director at Northborne Partners, said. “Tele-behavioral health is seeing a fairly sizable uptick in activity.”

The buyers looking at these spaces are private equity investors to a large degree and those looking for a strategic value purchase, he explained. Right now, there are “more tailwinds than headwinds,” and robust interest in dealmaking is likely to continue.

For consolidation, experts anticipate partial hospitalization programs (PHP) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) to dominate this area for the remainder of 2025.

“I think the trend for people actively looking for inpatient deals seems to have tapered a little bit, but there’s a lot of interest in anything outpatient, either for IOP or other types of programming. There seems to be a lot of interest in therapy practices,” Lynch said. “Still, there are some big players that are trying to consolidate in that space, and there have been some big slops, especially on the telehealth side of things. Some things are working there. Some things have not worked. That’s part of the landscape going forward. I think there will continue to be acquisition around that in an effort to sort of figure out what that best mix is.”

But entering into dealmaking mode within an environment where recent Medicaid cuts could add to the uncertainty for some providers requires all parties to have “realistic valuation expectations,” Davidson acknowledged.

The recent federal cuts might also turn away some buyers, Taggart added.

“It could scare away some buyers. But we’re still selling Medicaid businesses,” Taggart said. “I think that the need is still there. It’s still steeper cost-wise to treat people for SUD, for example, than to let them go to the emergency room. I think it will ultimately get worked out, at least on the SUD side.”

Rather than contributing to slower dealmaking in the behavioral health sector as they have sometimes in the past, these experts do not expect Medicaid changes to change the pace of activity in the market.

While it might mean larger payers that can absorb these cuts more sustainably will continue on their growth trajectory, smaller providers may need to “bootstrap,” Dan Huckestein, vice president and associate partner of Stoneridge Partners, said.

“We’re not especially concerned and we really haven’t seen a slowdown,” Huckestein said. “Our buyers are still eagerly looking to grow, looking for more targets, especially in terms of both not for profit and for profit. A lot of the larger providers that are backed by PE still have a lot of capital to deploy.”

There is not, at this time, a reason to expect deal volume to decrease, either, Veach said. With addiction rates continually rising, autism diagnoses going up, and the demand for other mental health services growing, it only presents an opportunity for providers to work on really “differentiating themselves.”

“I think from a transaction volume standpoint, we’ll continue to be able to point to a very active market for the space … What we continue to feel and see through our sourcing efforts and through our interactions with investors is the underlying need for the service is so predominant and only seems to be trending in one direction,” Veach said. “I don’t see a change in trend coming. I think we’re hopeful that we’ll continue to see a drop in interest rates that will catalyze some of the capital that we still think is on the bench that needs to be invested into this space. We’re excited for a very active second half of the year.”