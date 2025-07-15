Carelon, Elevance and Anthem Hit With Another Ghost Network Lawsuit

A new class action lawsuit alleges Carelon Behavioral Health, its parent company Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) and Anthem Health Plans were involved in fraudulent business practices related to ghost networks.

This marks the third class action case filed in under a year against these entities over ghost networks, which are effectively “misleading directories” of providers.

Essentially, the directories make it appear as if these providers are available and in-network. However, in reality, they are often out-of-network, causing patients to spend more. In some cases, these providers do not exist at all or are no longer accepting patients.

The latest lawsuit alleges that Carelon, Elevance and Anthem intentionally published “an inaccurate provider directory where over 70% of doctors listed do not exist, do not have accurate contact information or are not actually in-network,” according to court documents.

The plaintiffs who have come forward in the suit are seeking injunctive relief, requiring the companies to correct the errors in their provider directories, as well as financial relief for having to use out-of-network providers and partial reimbursement of insurance premiums.

The other two ghost network lawsuits – one against Anthem and another against Carelon – were filed in New York by the same firms now leading the latest suit, Pollock Cohen LLP, Walden Macht Haran & Williams LLP and Izard, Kindall & Raabe LLP.

BHB reached out to Carelon, Elevance and Anthem for comment and has yet to receive a response.

Steve Cohen, partner at Pollock and Cohen, anticipates that the spate of ghost network lawsuits in behavioral health is just beginning. More plaintiffs are willing to come forward and awareness of the harms caused by ghost networks and their existence is expanding.

“Behavioral health is among the very worst of the ghost network problems,” Cohen told Behavioral Health Business. “Because there’s a large demand for it and most of mental health wasn’t covered until the Parity Act, so insurance companies didn’t have long-standing relationships with large networks of doctors. I think individual providers say, ‘Hey, I can afford to stay out-of-network,’ because there’s a significant demand by patients who are able and willing to pay a reasonable rate.”

Efforts have been made to address the issue of ghost networks nationally, but to little effect. The 2022 No Surprises Act established requirements for insurance companies and health plans to establish and maintain accurate provider directories every 90 days and remove inaccurate information from them. It was also designed to protect consumers from surprise out-of-network bills.

Conversations about curbing ghost networks have been happening for years. The Senate Committee on Finance held a hearing in 2023 to address barriers to mental health care specific to the issue of ghost networks, finding that “more oversight, greater transparency and serious consequences for insurance companies that are fleecing American consumers,” would be an appropriate remedy, Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said at the time.

The Senate committee’s report on the issue reviewed directories from 12 plans across six states and on average, staff who were part of the study at the time only successfully made mental health appointments 18% of the time.

“It’s all coming together because of the ghost networks,” Cohen told BHB. “I think we’re going to see more and more of this because it is a really serious problem. I hope eventually we’re going to see better compensation for providers and therefore larger networks.”

Cohen said while these three lawsuits have been focused on the actions of the above parties, “the problem is not limited to them and is across so many insurance companies.” He anticipates there will be more lawsuits filed against other insurance companies over ghost network practices in the coming months.