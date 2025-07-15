Majority of SUD Providers Plan New Service Line Expansion

The majority of addiction treatment providers are actively pursuing expansion, with new locations and de novo centers as the most popular growth lever in the substance use disorder (SUD) treatment sector.
However, workforce challenges are creating a significant barrier to expansion plans, threatening to constrain growth despite market demands.
To dive deeper into the latest trends and challenges facing substance use disorder treatment providers, ATB and Behavioral Health Business surveyed dozens of industry professionals from a wide range of roles from April 16 through May 16. The group included C-suite executives from provider organizations, consultants, government officials, payers, investors, and technology vendors, among others.
Roughly 28% of respondents said their number one growth strategy for the next year is de novo expansion.
Still, adding new service lines was closely behind, with a quarter of respondents reporting that was their top growth lever.
Overall, more than half of substance use disorder providers said they are considering adding a new service line in the next 12 months. Another 22.4% said they may add a new service line, while just 22.4% stated that they do not plan to add new services.
The most common service line that respondents are looking to add (9.1%) is intensive outpatient programs (IOPs).
While the majority of providers aim to expand, staffing remains a significant challenge. More than 40% of survey respondents stated that licensed therapists were the most challenging type of role to recruit and retain. Providers reported that substance use counselors and psychiatric nurse practitioners were also difficult to recruit.
In some cases, those workforce challenges have constrained growth, with providers reporting a moderate to significant impact on their expansion plans. When asked to rate how severely workforce issues impacted growth on a scale of one to five (where one means “not at all” and five means “severely”), providers averaged a score of three.
The top ways that providers are looking to address these shortages are through increasing compensation, offering flexible and remote work and hiring paraprofessionals.
Overall, SUD providers are interested in growth yet still face some headwinds, particularly in terms of staffing challenges.