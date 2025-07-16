EHR Decision Support Integration Could Bridge Primary Care SUD Treatment Gaps

Substance use disorders (SUDs) are commonly underdiagnosed in primary care settings, but enhanced technology could help. New research shows that physicians’ use of an electronic health record (EHR)–integrated clinical decision support system increases treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).

Primary care clinics across four states and three different health systems randomly received the EHR tool or not. Researchers tracked the outcomes of 10,891 patients diagnosed with OUD, at risk of diagnosis, or at risk of opioid overdose.



The clinical decision support system provided personalized treatment recommendations based on the patient’s EHR data. Patients at primary care clinics using the tool were twice as likely to be prescribed naloxone as those at locations without it. They were also more likely to get referrals for follow-up treatment.

While the tool did connect more patients to these medications and treatments, it made no improvements in treatment adherence or overdose rates, researchers found.

Among the groups that did benefit, men were 56% more likely to get a medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) or care referral, young adults between 18-29 were 72% more likely, patients who had not had an overdose in the last six months, patients on Medicaid and patients who were not already on an MOUD when they came in for care.

“Intervention effects were especially pronounced for American Indian or Alaska Native and Black patients, potentially helping address disparities in OUD treatment for historically marginalized populations,” researchers found.

Additionally, they found that primary care clinicians “indicated a lack of interest in OUD treatment and cited time and competing priorities as challenges to providing OUD care.”

“If [primary care clinicians] are to help address the opioid crisis, they will need reduced workloads and increased organizational support and training,” researchers wrote.

While the clinical decision support system demonstrated success in recommending treatments and connecting patients to higher rates of MOUD prescriptions and referrals at both 30- and 90-day follow-up diagnoses, the results are not generalizable to other settings.

“This pragmatic intervention was layered on top of usual care, with patients returning to clinic at intervals deemed appropriate by their care team, and outcomes were derived from available data,” the researchers wrote. But because it “relied on EHR diagnoses from clinical practice to identify individuals with OUD and EHR algorithms to identify individuals at high risk for OUD or overdose, some patients may have been misclassified.”