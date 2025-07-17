Franchising Could Be the Next New Path In Behavioral Health Investing

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

The behavioral health sector presents a unique opportunity for individuals seeking to make a positive impact in the world. But the industry needs to foster additional ownership and investment models that allow those who know their communities best to succeed in the small-business and entrepreneurial landscape.

Across the spectrum of business and ownership types, our coverage at Behavioral Health Business highlights fairly obvious tradeoffs for each model. While there will never be a perfect model, the more options there are, the better.

Private equity ownership and investment offer clinician-entrepreneurs a means to capitalize on all their hard work. However, some perceive this model as having the potential to compromise the practice’s future brand and care quality. (This isn’t necessarily true, in my opinion.) To some, selling out to the suits is gauche.

Nonprofits come with the expectation of an oath of poverty, meaning that everyone involved will work their brains out for below-market-standard wages unless they find some kind of philanthropic or government-based revenue stream that delivers disproportionate returns. Through charity and certain government dollars, these operators have access to what is essentially free capital with little obligation for financial returns. Of course, many large nonprofits have bond debt obligations to meet, bonds held by banks and other financial institutions.

Then, there are the independent clinicians and the clinician-owned practices. In my mind, these clinician-entrepreneurs do yeoman’s work to make the industry go. They are the unrecognized heroes that provide invaluable services to countless people.

Many wonder how to make the lives of these clinicians better. But I posit that not enough people in and around behavioral health think about how to truly recognize and reward the cumulative value that they provide individual provider organizations and the health care system collectively. In other words, how can we provide more clinicians access to the equity that they generate for their dedication to helping people live better in their minds and bodies?

I would propose franchising as a model that hits some of the high notes that other efforts have succeeded in and potentially addresses where the notes are discordant.

In this week’s BHB+ Update, I’m going to break down a case for the “why” and what it would take to make franchising a viable model in behavioral health. This time around on the topic, I’m going to focus on outpatient mental health.

In this exclusive BHB+ Update I’ll cover:

— The much-needed cultural realignment needed to make it work

— The necessity of investor and operator champions of franchising

— The case for local, federal reforms

Changing minds about equity

I had a networking call recently with the CEO and founder of a growing outpatient mental health practice. The founder has been a clinician on the scale of decades. Despite being a clinician and an entrepreneur — one who goes out of their way to be the biggest advocate they can be for clinicians within and outside of the company — they still face criticism by the online hordes for having a private equity backer and for engaging in M&A.

This is simply wrong. This person ought to be considered a role model. They are growing their practice and the practices they acquired. Because of this person’s work, more clinicians will have jobs. More people will have access to care. Value for investors will be generated. And all of that will happen under the eye of a clinician.

But this person is exceptional. Not everyone can or wants to put it all on the line to be an entrepreneur.

I would argue that mental health clinicians, more than other professionals, are acutely aware of how harm and injustice arise from the collective systems that dictate our lives and health, with capitalism being a primary target of critique. That makes them especially hostile to the incursion of private equity and venture capital in the outpatient mental health setting. However, this critique and hostility toward capitalism belies the fundamental hope of everyone who ever starts a private practice, which is necessarily a business: that someday, they will be able to sell their business for a big, fat paycheck. For so many clinicians who sacrifice so much to make their practices work, this is the real goal, whether it’s stated or not. This might even be the only hope they have for retirement, depending on that organization’s current situation.

There is nothing wrong with this hope. In fact, it is the embodiment of the classic American dream, a dream that therapists have special access to by the nature of their profession.

Therapists, more than many professionals, have greater access to prospective clients and a higher likelihood of success in the small business game. Clinicians don’t have to go door-to-door to get business like the many roofing and landscaping businesses that blow through my neighborhood each week. Far from it, actually. Especially in the current moment, people are flocking to them. More people than ever are seeking and using therapy, even in the half-decade after COVID exploded utilization.

Their high level of skill, massive shortage (depending on location) of similar services, comparatively low barriers to entry, and clearly defined routes to prospective business set them up for success at the outset. In fact, several investors I speak with, as well as some larger operators who publicly disclose risks, frequently point out the lack of a moat in outpatient mental health.

That said, there is no promise of immediate wealth, not even immediate income. That’s why professionals always need to keep in mind that someday they will be able to build something worth much more than the sum of its parts. In a way, the capitalistic, as-American-as-apple-pie belief in being rewarded for doing a good job is the only path to getting what the various systems owe mental health clinicians for their sacrifices.

The lived experiences of these clinician entrepreneurs highlight the need for a model that makes entrepreneurship more viable in the first place.

These folks have to do everything. As specialists and scholars in behavioral health-related sciences, they have little to no preparation from the system that generates clinicians to succeed in business. And the psychologically straining work of clinical interventions is only a fraction of that. It’s the most important part; to a degree, it’s everything. Excellence in that realm is the wind that gets the flywheel of success.

The ideal franchise model makes the non-clinical elements more manageable, allowing a clinician entrepreneur’s time to be focused on clinical issues. I say “more manageable” and “the bulk” because part owners of any venture cannot totally hand off any element of an enterprise, especially in the beginning. Systems-conscious clinicians ought to know the interrelatedness and interdependence each aspect of a practice has on others.

Smart money, savvy leadership

So many of the non-clinical functions of an outpatient mental health clinic are not significantly different from those of another. Consolidating these back-office functions just makes sense. But how do you do that? What systems are needed to make it all work? Which are direly necessary or nice to have? How do you set up arrangements with payers? And who does all that work? That is where the money and business people can really help.

In my mind, multiple clinicians and local investors would team up with an organization that has it all figured out from the administrative perspective. While there are a small handful of companies that use this model — I am only aware of Ellie Mental Health and Nora Mental Health — I think the jury is still out on whether they or anyone have it figured out.

Building this model out might actually be jump-started by a new or extant investment in a technology company. Between EHRs, revenue cycle management, credentialing and the like, consolidating all those costs across multiple locations and for several providers might make owning that function worth it. There is also always the opportunity to sell the software as a service to other providers if an operation really puts together something special.

There will inevitably be the need to tap an ultra-specialist to build the franchising element of the franchising model. These models require a mountain of legal paperwork. And there will be untold amounts of brainpower to establish a franchise system that centers clinician owners.

Another key consideration that the franchise experts will need to sort out is how to ensure the clinician entrepreneur can get a paycheck from Day 1. Especially in the early days of a fledgling office, that clinician will have to have a hand in everything and then some to get the practice up and running and do therapy, to boot! It will be an all-consuming job. While there will be enough for the investor or investors to do in the process, they will, by their nature, be more likely to withstand delays between putting cash into an operation and income from the operation. If they are not able to do that, they are likely not a good partner for behavioral health generally.

Big changes for this kind of small business

This would be an exceptional model in behavioral health care. It would need an exceptional regulatory and government-aid apparatus to make it work.

Small businesses have varied opportunities to receive support from local, state, and federal governments. If the collective concerns about the state of access to mental health services aren’t being addressed via health policy and public health plan strategies, it’s time for other elements of the government to step in and create exceptional opportunities for clinicians to step into the risk-and-reward system that is American capitalism.

Small business support could include offering no- to low-risk financial support for clinicians who are in excellent standing with their various boards and want to bring additional mental health services to their community by joining a franchise. Almost no one who gets in to therapist work does so to get rich. Very few ever have the chance to get rich despite their value. While desperately needed, clinician entrepreneurs are often rarely well-situated to get into entrepreneurship simply because they don’t have cash they can potentially lose on a business venture.

Localities and states could create tax exemptions, tax credits or even direct payments to offices that comply with pre-established care standards and operate in areas identified as having acute provider shortages.

At the federal level, similar exemptions from certain types of taxes or other financial incentives could bend the cost curve or defray the risk that clinicians face when they get into these kinds of arrangements. Also, the federal level would be the best place to lay out the ground rules for these kinds of businesses. A universal standard of what can and can’t happen from both a business and health care regulatory standpoint is a must to make such a model work. And I would argue that an exemption to capital gains specifically for therapists in these kinds of models would further incentivize clinicians to expand services and risk entrepreneurship. However, special consideration would be necessary to prevent spurious investors from exploiting the intent of such a tax exemption.

At the same time, or even as an alternative to this franchise model, states and the federal government could collaborate on a bumper-to-bumper redo of how health plans that manage behavioral health are regulated. At the end of the day, what clinician-owned practices and independent clinicians need is not to be bludgeoned down by the highly consolidated and titanically powerful health plans that leverage near-monopolistic power and an almost bottomless ability to pay for lobbying and campaign contributions to skew the payer-provider dynamic in their favor.

Mandating stronger protections via parity law, the development of new legislation to prevent discrimination against mental health clinicians and their patients by health plans, perhaps even spelling out an evidence-based protocol developed by clinician associations and payers on universal/national practices for prior authorization, clinical notes and credentialing would do a world of good for all behavioral health operators, especially the smaller ones. In fact, if all of that happened, we could dump these franchise models in the trash. Leveling this administrative mountain would be the gamechanger we are looking for to truly unlock the potential of outpatient mental health.

But that seems untenable right now. So, in the absence of enormous regulatory reform, we are left looking at innovations that work with the systems that we have.