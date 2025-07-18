CMS’ Behavioral Health Workforce Funding, Patient Coverage Could Shrink

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has outlined a shift in eligibility oversight and workforce initiatives for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), with implications for the behavioral health workforce.

The agency will not extend the continuous enrollment guidelines that have previously allowed some individuals to stay enrolled even if they were ineligible to prevent “unsustainable expenditures.”

CMS noted it will also not approve or extend existing Medicaid-funded workforce programs previously intended to strengthen staffing across behavioral health, primary care and home and community services. To date, these programs in five states have received $1 billion in federal funding.

Now, CMS will let currently approved initiatives “run out their course,” but going forward it will only focus on supporting programs that demonstrate “clear health benefits, cost savings, and strong accountability for federal spending,” according to the press release.

The shift in oversight is part of a larger ongoing effort from the Trump administration to crack down on waste, fraud and abuse and ensure that taxpayer-funded benefits are going to Americans who meet the requirements.

“For too long, Medicaid and CHIP have drifted away from their core mission of providing a safety net for the truly vulnerable — that ends now,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz stated in the release. “CMS is restoring commonsense guardrails to Medicaid and CHIP, which will ensure that Medicaid remains a lifeline for those who are eligible and in need of quality health care.”

As the largest payer of behavioral health and substance use care, these Medicaid changes could mean providers who serve this patient population may lose funding for certain initiatives and some who were receiving benefits under continuous enrollment actions may lose them. States may face increased scrutiny to fix eligibility errors or risk losing federal funds.

Behavioral health providers serving both youth and adult populations were already bracing for disruption as part of the deep cuts to Medicaid outlined in the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

While CMS notes that these new shifts are intended to “improve the stewardship of federal funds” and strengthen the redetermination process for eligible enrollees, it could lead to fewer behavioral health workforce programs and leave some recipients scrambling for coverage if they lose it.