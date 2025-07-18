Pipeline: Family Care Center Expands with 9th New Clinic in 2025; Development Projects Revive Store, Ex-Senior Care Facility

Family Care Center opens its 9th new clinic in 2025 so far

Lone Tree, Colorado-based Family Care Center continues its expansion streak in 2025 with the opening of the company’s ninth center in Memphis, Tennessee. The outpatient mental health provider has announced nine center openings in 2025 so far.

The new Memphis location, at 8295 Tournament Dr., is the company’s tenth in Tennessee.

“Opening our Memphis clinic reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality mental health care,” Dr. Chris Ivany, CEO of Family Care Center, said in a news release.

Advertisement

Mental Health America ranks Tennessee near the bottom, at No. 43, in terms of access to mental health care among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Family Care Centers is backed by the private equity firm Revelstoke Capital Partners. The same private equity firm also backs the eating disorder company Monte Nido & Associates and Crossroads.

Overall, Family Care Centers include therapy, psychiatric services and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). It recently launched a TMS service for teens aged 15 and older.

Advertisement

The company’s website presently lists 43 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

$108M mental health project opens doors in Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Children’s Hospital has completed a $108 million behavioral health hospital project. The 48-bed inpatient facility, called the Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness, doubles the nonprofit hospital system’s behavioral health services capacity.

The new facility also consolidates Dayton Children’s various behavioral health services into one location, according to the Dayton Business Journal. These services include inpatient care, bridge therapy, a crisis center, day treatment (sometimes called intensive outpatient programming) and partial hospitalization programming (PHP).

“From no mental health beds prior to 2017, and now a brand new building with 48 inpatient beds and a whole continuum of services,” Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s, told DBJ. “What’s important is we are this region’s children’s hospital, and if we don’t step up to meet this need, who will?”

The project secured several sources of government and philanthropic funding, including the Ohio American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Do.More. Campaign. Clay Mathile, of pet food company The Iams Co. fame, also made a major contribution, securing the facility’s name.

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center plans $70M behavioral health hospital

Palmer, Alaska-based Mat-Su Regional Medical Center is seeking a certificate of need approval from the State of Alaska to build a free-standing behavioral health facility in Palmer.

The proposal calls for a 45-bed facility to go up on a 10-acre site east of the medical center’s main campus. Part of the bed count requires 16 already-approved beds at the facility to be transferred to the proposed facility.

The new facility, in part, is intended to alleviate the strain on the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center’s emergency department.

“People experiencing a mental health crisis often end up in the emergency department, but we’re not always equipped to provide the specialized care they may need,” Dr. Thomas Quimby, medical director of the emergency department at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, said in a news release. “With too few inpatient behavioral health beds in Alaska, patients can wait for days or be transferred far from home. This new facility would offer more timely, appropriate care right here in our community.”

The proposed facility would provide inpatient services for adults and children. Mat-Su Regional Medical Center opened an inpatient behavioral health unit in 2020. It can only meet about 30% of demand: in 2024, the unit received about 1,300 referrals but was only able to admit about 440.

The organization said in the news release that it hopes to get clearance by the state to build the facility in 2026. It also predicts a $70 million project that could take up to 36 months to complete. The facility is estimated to encompass approximately 50,000 square feet and employ around 50 full-time equivalent staff.

Certificate of need processes typically require public comment periods, allowing opponents to a project to identify potential violations of previously established state planning criteria for health care facilities. This gives incumbent providers that chance to work the proverbial refs and put moats around their local facility investments. While certificate of need regimes are not as common as they once were, several states have centrally planned health facility economies. In such cases, deliberative bodies nestled into or adjacent to state executive branches act as gatekeepers to major projects.

Old grocery store, senior care facilities to get new life as behavioral health facilities

Two real estate transactions are breathing new life into fairly unconventional assets for future uses as behavioral health facilities in Missouri.

NewVista Behavioral Health, a part of the Cincinnati-based CommuniCare Family of Cos., acquired a vacant skilled nursing facility in St. Louis for $6.3 million, according to St. Louis Business Journal.

The 1.2-acre site houses a 63,000-square-foot, three-story facility that previously housed 141 skilled nursing beds, according to a commercial real estate listing.

“The buyer plans to renovate and repurpose the building as a behavioral health center, which not only activates a previously unused asset but also supports growing community needs,” Dan Yozwiak of commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap, which represented the buyer in the deal, said, according to The Journal. “It’s a strong match in a market showing solid momentum, particularly as behavioral health providers expand their footprint in the St. Louis metro area.”

The Journal also reports that public documents show at least $5 million worth of improvements could come to the facility to help establish outpatient mental health services.

On the other side of the state, the nonprofit behavioral health organization ReDiscover plans to revive a shuttered 50,000-square-foot grocery store.

The roughly $20 million project will eventually become home to ReDiscover’s adult and youth urgent care, PHP, intake, counseling and psychiatric services. It will also house a location for the institutional behavioral health pharmacy provider Genoa Healthcare, according to the organization’s website.

The former grocery store location includes a large parking lot and access to public transportation. Presently, ReDiscover treats about 7,500 individuals via its urgent care service and operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. The new facility is hoped to be able to take on a 24/7 service. The project is expected to wrap at some point in 2026.