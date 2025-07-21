Nebraska Officials Say ABA Rate Cuts Ensure Therapy Is Available in the Future

Nebraska health officials defended their decision to reduce Medicaid payments for a range of applied behavior analysis (ABA) services.
The officials framed the cuts as mitigating an existential threat to the continuation of ABA within Nebraska Medicaid, a move to safeguard tax dollars and protect care quality.
“Ultimately, this was about making sure that we were getting this right with the service,” Drew Gonshorowski, director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Medicaid & Long-Term Care, said during a press conference. “We have an obligation to ensure that we are competitive with other states. We’re also just working to ensure that we do not create any unnecessary incentives or incentives with discrepancies on rates to our even neighboring states.”
Nebraska has historically had rates that, in some instances, were nearly double those of other state Medicaid programs. However, several providers operating in the state say that those higher rates were and are presently necessary to address a crippling shortage of master’s-level clinicians, specifically board-certified behavior analysts (BCBA), to provide ABA.
At the beginning of the month, the state posted a notice stating that it would cut reimbursement for services. For direct therapy provided by a behavior technician, a core ABA service, by 48%. The cuts are effective Aug. 1, 2025.
The officials explained that the rates were set after analyzing rates from other states. They did not state if they explored the specific cost dynamics in the state, nor did they address the provider shortage during their remarks. In effect, normalizing the rate to be closer to others amounts to a reversal of the trend towards increasing access to care in the state via Medicaid rates.
They pointed to the huge increase in the costs related to covering ABA. In 2020, Nebraska Medicaid paid $4.6 million. In 2024, that cost increased to $85 million, a 1,747% increase.
“That’s just an incredible percentage,” Dr. Steve Corsi, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said at the press conference. “So in order to ensure that these services are available and sustainable, it’s vitally important that we adjust those payment rates and align with surrounding states.”
Corsi denied that the ABA rate cuts were tied to other budget restrictions within the state government, saying that even if the department had a surplus, “this is still the right thing to do.”
Gonshorowski and Corsi both said that autism therapy providers from out of the state set up operations to take advantage of the rates. Corsi said, “the hours being billed by providers is well above the standards of what we see with other providers.”
Corsi specifically poo-pooed providers that billed clinical hours as high as 40 hours per week, asserting that these high hours are out of alignment with clinical best practices.
“We have to ensure that our policies and our reimbursement rates reinforce and align with the best standards of care, and we want to ensure that our standards do not deteriorate and that we’re only providing care … at the highest levels of quality,” Corsi said.
The state partnered with the Munroe-Meyer Institute, “Nebraska’s university center for excellence in developmental disabilities” and a part of the University of Nebraska’s health system, to establish the rates. The institute typically bills seven to 15 hours of ABA per week, Corsi said.