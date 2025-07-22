Crossroads Invests in SUD Expansion with Acquisition of Family Health Services

Crossroads Treatment Centers has acquired Family Health Services, a Pennsylvania-based outpatient addiction treatment provider, expanding its operational footprint across the state. The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Crossroads operates substance use disorder (SUD) treatment facilities in nine states. With this acquisition, the SUD provider will operate upwards of 50 centers in counties with some of the highest overdose rates in Pennsylvania.

The impetus for making the acquisition now was born out of Crossroads’ desire to become “a more active participant in the current market space as opportunities to partner with other providers in substance use disorder treatment become available,” a spokesperson for the company told Behavioral Health Business. The acquisition will also help to address what Crossroads has identified as “a significant number of individuals in need of high-quality treatment, including in the greater Pittsburgh area.”

Family Health Services operated in New Kensington and Ford City, Pennsylvania – part of the greater Pittsburgh region. The company was founded by Dr. Prakash Kaur, who will now join Crossroads’ medical operations team as part of the integration.

“We look forward to offering additional tools and support to Dr. Kaur’s patients — including care management, measurement-based care and access to our 24/7/365 Patient Access Center,” Dr. Rupert McCormac, CEO and founder of Crossroads, stated in a news release announcing the deal.

Post-acquisition, immediate goals will focus on integrating Crossroads’ clinical care model and ensuring continuity of care for patients of Family Health Services, a spokesperson told BHB.

In 2022, Crossroads received a recapitalization to aid in acquisition and expansion efforts, but just a year later, it shrank its footprint by 21% after axing operations in Colorado. That same year, it also faced $863,934 in fines for Medicaid fraud that allegedly took place from 2016 to 2023.

Since then, Crossroads has added new faces to its executive team to drive growth and expansion strategies. The addition of Dr. James Stephen as its chief medical officer occurred in 2023, followed by the selection of Nick Sulaiman in 2024 to lead as the company’s chief operating officer and next president. Earlier this year, Crossroads also appointed a new board member, Paul Balthazor, to help the company strengthen its value-based care model.