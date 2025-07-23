Value-Based Provider AbsoluteCare Raises $135M for Market Expansion

AbsoluteCare, a value-based provider of integrated health services including behavioral health, has nabbed $135 million in equity funding. The provider will use the latest capital infusion to expand into new markets – a priority the company underscored as important last December.

The fresh $135 million brings the total equity amount raised by the Columbia, Maryland-headquartered company to $240 million across two rounds. Its last private equity round raised $105 million in January 2021. Prior to that, AbsoluteCare had secured $12 million in a venture capital round in August 2016, according to Crunchbase.

In addition to announcing plans to expand across four new markets and two states in late 2024, AbsoluteCare also appointed a new chief growth officer, Michelle Croasdale, to lead these efforts. Croasdale previously served as the senior vice president of growth at Thriveworks before joining AbsoluteCare.

Now, the company will continue its expansion into these market areas, add new member populations and place more focus on scaling its care model. AbsoluteCare’s value-based model encompasses social determinants of health, behavioral health, primary care, urgent care and integrated pharmacy options to achieve better health outcomes for its Medicaid and Medicare patients.

These patients are highly engaged in care at a rate of 75-80%, according to the company, and on average 60% of these members have a behavioral health or substance use diagnosis.

Using this model of value-based, integrated care has reportedly achieved a 34% reduction in emergency department visits and a 30% decrease in total cost of care, according to the press release.

“This investment reflects deep confidence in AbsoluteCare’s concierge, PCP-led care model and strengthens our ability to deliver outstanding health outcomes for our members and payer partners,” Mike Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare, stated in the release. “Due to its complexity, value-based care in Medicaid is rare at scale, but we are unwavering in our commitment to expanding our reach and deepening our presence in new communities. Our partners are seeing the results of that dedication with enhanced quality and demonstrated cost savings.”

AbsoluteCare also provides services in collaboration with community care centers, engages in rounding in hospitals and visits members for at-home care.

The latest funding round was led by private investment firm Kinderhook Industries and also backed by CVS Health Ventures, Pacific Life and Lexington Partners. Kinderhook was also the lead investor in AbsoluteCare’s 2021 equity round.