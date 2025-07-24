‘There Will Be Winners and Losers’: 4 Trends Shaping the SUD Treatment Industry

Substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers could be entering a period of significant disruption.

The industry, which has been relatively stagnant in the field of new treatment modalities, may see the rise of new medications and technologies.

But that’s not the only disruption to the sector I foresee. Now that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) has passed, the industry may face significant Medicaid cuts, potentially affecting patient volume and access.

Advertisement

Last week, the Behavioral Health Business team hosted the Addiction Treatment Forum. Leaders from across the industry gathered to explore the next steps in the SUD treatment industry, including emerging reimbursement trends, innovative treatment modalities and the role of technology in care.

In this week’s exclusive BHB+ Update, I’ll share my takeaways, including:

– How Medicaid eligibility requirements could impact value-based contracting

Advertisement

– What new treatment modalities could be coming to SUD

– Why it’s important to engage patients over their lifetime

Beware the Medicaid cuts

OBBBA’s new Medicaid regulations could have serious consequences for the SUD industry.

SUDs disproportionately impact Medicaid beneficiaries. More than 20% of Medicaid enrollees have an SUD, compared with 16% of commercially insured beneficiaries, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

New work and enrollment eligibility requirements could result in fewer patients enrolled in Medicaid. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that OBBBA would lead to an increase of 10 million people without insurance by 2034. Many SUD providers rely on Medicaid as a main payer partner; major changes could jeopardize patient volumes for these providers.

While it’s important to note that individuals with a diagnosed SUD are exempt from Medicaid work requirements, many in the industry aren’t satisfied that these exemptions will be enough.

“Most Medicaid patients won’t lose coverage because they’re working less — they’ll lose it because of paperwork,” Rose Bromka, COO at Boulder Care, said at the Addiction Treatment Forum.

Boulder Care is a virtual substance use disorder provider that offers treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD), including prescriptions for medications for addiction treatment (MAT). It has raised roughly $85 million in funding.

As Bromka noted, these requirements will mean more red tape for patients. Medicaid eligibility redetermination will be more frequent, with new requirements focusing on every six months.

This could change the game for proving quality and outcomes in value-based care relationships.

“If we think about our value-based contracts, we have to think about the time in which we can deliver savings as being so much shorter,” Rachel Sokol, senior vice president of payer partnerships at Groups Recover Together, said at the event.

Rachel Sokol, senior vice president of payer partnerships at Groups Recover Together, speaks at ATF

Groups Recover Together is an OUD provider that works on a value-based care model.

Sokol noted that historically, members would often stay on a Medicaid plan for three years, allowing providers time to collect data and demonstrate cost savings and outcomes.

“If we’re thinking about a universe where members have to apply for eligibility every six months, that means for us as the provider, we have to design our [data] so that outcomes can be delivered in a six-month time frame, which is different from how we’ve been thinking about,” Sokol said.

While there are still many unknowns about the future of Medicaid over the next few years, changes are likely to have an impact on innovative reimbursement models and patient volume for SUD providers.

The lifetime value of patients

SUD is a chronic condition, and patients may need support beyond an inpatient stay or detox. The industry is now recognizing the value of engaging patients throughout their lifetime.

Bob Poznanovich, chief growth officer at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, shared that he attended a health care meeting years ago where the hot topic was retail health. He noted that some of the big players – such as Walmart, Walgreens and Google – were all getting into the space.

“The [retail providers] pointed to some of us who were traditional providers, and said, ‘You’re all in trouble because you chase episodes. And we understand the lifetime value of a customer,'” Poznanovich said. “That scared me at the moment, because this was several years ago, and we didn’t talk about lifetime value … in behavioral health. It scared me, because what if they were right? What I learned from that was we need to think like them, but we don’t need to act like them.”

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider. It has 17 treatment centers spanning nine states.

Engaging a patient over their lifetime for preventive services or when they need support will yield a return on investment (ROI). It will also lead to better patient care in the long run.

“Our goal is to change the way that addiction care is practiced, delivered and paid for, so the revenue part matters,” Bromka said. “But when I really think about what lifetime value means, especially from a clinical perspective, I think about the value of the life of the patient in front of us. They are reaching out to improve the quality of their life on their terms, measured by their metrics.”

Hope for new innovation

While other areas of health care have experienced significant breakthroughs in the last decade, the SUD treatment space has remained relatively stagnant.

But that could be changing as new research brings hope to the industry. Dr. Adam Scioli, chief medical officer of Caron, noted that he is focused on SUD providers’ ability to leverage neuroplasticity, or the brain’s ability to change. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can harness neuroplasticity and promote neurogenesis – the formation of new neurons in the brain.

Dr. Adam Scioli, chief medical officer of Caron, speaks at ATF

Though it’s important to note that TMS for addiction treatment care is often not covered by insurance – at least yet.

Another area of promise is GLP-1s. While insurance companies may faint at the idea of covering one more reason for the pricey treatment, promising new research has emerged about the medication’s ability to help treat SUDs.

“It has a positive impact on the disrupted reward network, and also, frankly, globally, has tremendous benefits on the central nervous system and obviously many other organ systems, so that’s what I’m most excited about,” Scioli said at the forum. “I can’t imagine what the evolution is going to be over the next several years, but it’s rapidly evolving, and we are able to use those technologies for both diagnostic purposes and targeted therapeutic purposes.”

Still, like TMS, GLP-1s are not, to my knowledge, covered for SUD by most major payers. Both of these advancements have enormous potential, but in order for innovation to start making a scalable impact, payers are going to have to get on board.

Technology’s role in the future

In addition to adding new treatment modalities, technology’s role in addiction treatment is becoming increasingly important.

“I think we should all be thinking 10 times more of what technology can do, not just I need a better EHR, but how can technology truly change clinical care,” Ankit Gupta, CEO and founder of Bicycle Health, said at the event. “And again, it’s hard to invest in technology if you have several tiny gross margins.”

Bicycle Health is a Boston-based virtual SUD provider that offers medication management, recovery coaching, drug testing and other services.

Ankit Gupta, CEO and founder of Bicycle Health, speaks at the Addiction Treatment Forum

Gupta noted that AI and other technologies have become essential to integrating with its referral partners, including health systems, emergency departments and prisons. Virtual services enable providers to reach a broader range of patients, including those who are potentially difficult to access, such as incarcerated populations.

Having savvy technology could enable new opportunities for SUD providers, such as value-based contracting, which requires a wealth of data to prove outcomes. However, technology is rapidly evolving, and the behavioral health sector is already falling behind.

“We’re on the cusp of a technology race in SUD — there will be winners and losers,” Gupta said.

Still, some are warned against chasing shiny objects for their own sake. Integrating new technologies must have a clear purpose and demonstrate their value.

“If you can’t prove the outcomes of innovation, it doesn’t matter how cool your tech is,” Deb Nussbaum, senior director of behavioral health at Optum, said at the forum.

Optum is the health services division of health care conglomerate UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).