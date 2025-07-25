Pediatric Mental Health Crisis Drives Urgent Care Growth Despite Medicaid Funding Challenges

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Urgent care is no longer strictly a setting where black eyes or sinus infections are treated. These models, when applied to mental health – particularly for youth – can reduce emergency room admissions and avert unnecessary burdens on hospitals. Still, the geographic footprint of these centers is not extensive.

Rates of autism, anxiety, and other behavioral health conditions have increased considerably since 2007 for children between 3 and 17 years old. Behavioral health urgent care could be a critical tool for improving outcomes and alleviating hospital resources for the pediatric population. These settings, although rare, can connect pediatric patients and families to resources they need and prevent more serious incidents downstream.

The University of Rochester’s Brighter Days Pediatric Mental Health Urgent Care Center successfully reduced ER visits by 25% just in the first quarter of 2025 alone, industry insiders told Behavioral Health Business. The center has been open for a little over a year.

Advertisement

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Best Point Pediatric Mental Health Urgent Care has a 94% hospital diversion rate, helping youth avoid unnecessary trips to the ER when they’re in crisis.

There’s a gap somewhere between ER mental health crisis care and ongoing therapy or behavioral care conditions. There are often few options for a place to go between the two extremes. On top of that, waiting to establish care or be evaluated to start psychiatric medications can take time and if a need is urgent, the wait to do so could make matters worse.

“Urgent cares really act as a bridge from someone to being started on medication, whether it be in an acute care hospital environment or even in the community if their psychiatrist leaves,” Matthew Mindrup, director of outpatient behavioral health for SSM Health St. Louis, told BHB. “We can actually offer a bridge model until they get established with another provider.”

Advertisement

Many of these centers, including those run by large systems like SSM Health and Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Immediate Care, as well as companies like Mindful Care, are in the process of revamping service lines, building strong staffing models and preparing ways to care for growing numbers of pediatric patients.

Pediatricians may be able to make a behavioral health diagnosis, but even then, treating the ongoing condition might be beyond their comfortable level.

“The demand is there and seems to be growing. Patients need to be diagnosed and treated, but it may be beyond what the pediatrician is comfortable treating, so they refer to psychiatry,” Dr. Erick Messias, chair of psychiatry at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, said. “The problem is there are not enough psychiatrists, and maybe a referral would take six months. So to cover that gap between when the need is realized to when the service is available, the urgent care is there.”

Typically in this vein, behavioral health urgent cares provide assessments, medication initiation or can link patients to a bed as needed; rather serving as a bridge from acute care settings to more stable outpatient and long-term follow-up.

While care may differ slightly across these entities, they all have two things in common. They often describe their work in behavioral health urgent care as exactly that: “a bridge” in the continuum of care. These providers also all told BHB they are seeing, in real time, rates of pediatric patients coming in for passive suicidality, self-injury, depression and anxiety worsen.

Right now, the most common groups seeking urgent behavioral health care seem to be patients between 10 and 17. Many of these providers anticipate the need for these urgent care centers will only grow with recent Medicaid cuts.

Preparing for a shift in services

Although Medicaid is the most prominent payer of children’s behavioral health services, it offers the lowest reimbursement rate for providers.

For many providers, the changes could mean that the very urgent care service lines and sites they’re looking to grow or add may need to be axed later down the line.

Brighter Days Pediatric Mental Health Urgent Care Center in Rochester, New York, co-located a program called “Start” within its urgent care upon opening it, which is a short-term crisis stabilization approach that connects patients with the same clinician for six scheduled sessions. It can also directly admit patients to the child and adolescent inpatient unit without them having to go through the emergency department at all.

It recently added telehealth services and is looking into transport issues and how to help triage those, since not every mental health transport needs to be treated as a psychiatric intervention emergency, Dr. Michael Scharf, psychiatrist-in-chief at the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Golisano Children’s Hospital and chief of child and adolescent psychiatry, explained.

SSM Health is exploring plans to add more services for patients on the autism spectrum within their urgent care centers and also at the possible integration of substance use disorder (SUD) care for adolescents, Messias shared with BHB.

Mindful Care, a provider of mental health urgent care services with both brick-and-mortar locations and virtual “offices,” has added a new in-person location in Connecticut, according to Dr. Tamir Aldad, the company’s CEO and founder. The company plans to add more early intervention services and locations in time.

Best Point does not have concrete plans at this time to launch new service lines or locations, but is still exploring where expansion of its urgent care clinics could make sense, according to Dani Green, its chief clinical officer.

Despite the growth plans, what these providers also share is a certain hesitation around what’s looming federally.

“Medicaid is already the lowest payer compared to even Medicare or other programs,” Messias said. “So sometimes we have to make do with very little to provide services for this population, which is something that we want to keep doing. The cuts are concerning for the loss of coverage and the loss of payments for specific services. It has a direct impact on us, because we provide care to whoever has walked through the door.”

Dr. John Walkup, the chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Lurie Children’s, echoed this.

“If Medicaid is gone and we don’t get reimbursed for the free care that we then give to these patients, we won’t have resources for you and your kids at the same level that we have today,” Walkup told BHB. “They’ll still come and we’ll still take care of them. It’s just that there’ll be no finance structure to do it. We won’t be able to sustain our operations, even for people who have commercial insurance or even if they want to pay cash. The whole infrastructure, which is particularly for pediatrics, is dependent upon Medicaid.”

Especially for patients engaging in urgent mental health services, Aldad said that because the risk profile is very different from traditional patient populations, for their part providers “need to continue advocating that mental health be protected, because it’s a very vulnerable community, and the resources are so limited.”

Making the case for urgent mental health care

Where all of these entities also encounter barriers seems to be in education around what they provide in an urgent care setting.

“The families that we talk to, none of them think of going to a traditional urgent care for a mental health concern because they realize it’s a different kind of need,” Debbie Gingrich, chief program officer at Best Point, said. “Urgent care is relatively new in the mental health space, so I think we need to get the word out about how families are able to access this resource.”

Considerations regarding the staff makeup at behavioral health urgent care centers are key to building these clinics out sustainably within the broader care continuum. Many staffing models include, but are not limited to, child and adolescent psychiatrists, licensed clinicians, nurse practitioners, peer and family advocates and case managers.

“The urgent care has worked so well because it’s connected to a continuum of care that we provide,” Dr. Linda Alpert-Gillis, director of the University of Rochester Medical Center’s pediatric behavioral health and wellness outpatient services, said. “It’s not just an isolated service. It is very much connected to our other resources.”



Linking these services to other organizational partnerships throughout the community is also necessary.

“It’s very important that when people consider the urgent care model, they consider the importance of the connection to the other parts of the continuum of care,” Alpert-Gillis added. “Not just within their own organization, but within other organizations as well.”

For providers who may want to launch an urgent care clinic or model, if they aren’t connected to a larger health system to ensure continuity of care, partnerships are even more critical, Scharf explained.

“If things are not all under one roof, so to speak, then the importance of communication becomes even higher,” he said, “You have to make sure you’re being deliberate about communication in order to ensure a true continuity of care, and having a full spectrum of services becomes even more important.”

Since they are a newer model of care for mental health, shoring up these operations is also an opportunity to think “outside the box,” Mindrup, emphasized.

“Thinking about what works best for your area, being flexible to the space you’re in, understanding the needs of your community, and then ultimately engage in those conversations,” Mindrup said. “ It’s also about getting creative and realizing not everything has to be the exact same. Be flexible to your environment, your space. In healthcare, we tend to be pretty rigid. So I think this is an opportunity to respond to that.”

Walkup at Lurie Children’s said the hospital is looking at the business case for urgent care models in a different way. The team is training pediatricians to do a comprehensive intake of family history around mental health and developmental disorders and also asking new parents about their parenting preparedness and mental health.

Because so many mental health conditions have an early age of onset, if pediatricians have a more comprehensive understanding early on, it can be a measure to prevent families from eventually needing to take a “long, winding road to a psychiatrist,” he said. This could help prevent families from ever needing to use behavioral health urgent care, ultimately.

“Our training programs are shifting this year pretty dramatically to include a much stronger focus on mental and behavioral health,” Walkup said. “What I worry about with urgent care is that there isn’t enough expertise in some urgent care settings to identify the underlying conditions that are kind of fundamental to understand in that assessment process and making sure that those kids get routed to the right kind of care at a high quality.”

But absent a future where behavioral health urgent care is not needed, involving a pediatrician’s expertise frequently throughout that continuum of care is critical, he noted.

“The pediatrician is somebody that families want to go to,” Walkup said. “They like their pediatricians. They trust their pediatricians. So the more we can train up pediatricians, the less urgent care we’re going to need.”