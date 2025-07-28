Autism Impact Fund Lands $10M for Second Slate of Investments

The Autism Impact Fund has secured an additional $10 million from the firm Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. to support its second investment fund.
The move deepens the connection between the two firms. Last year, the Autism Impact Fund announced it closed its first fund, which raised $60 million. Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. supported that fund. It made $20 million of commitments to the Autism Impact Fund’s initial fundraising effort and direct investments in portfolio companies.
The $10 million commitment for the second fund will allow Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. to continue to make direct investments outside of the fund itself while allowing it to use the Autism Impact Fund’s network in industry insights, according to a news release.
“We have been impressed by the depth of knowledge and reach of AIF’s investment team and scientific advisory board, comprised of industry leading subject matter experts, enabling them to source — or be sought out for — the best investable opportunities as they come to market,” Chris Sugahara, president and chief investment officer of Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd., said in the release.
Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. is a family office based in New York City that has a wide range of investments. The Autism Impact Fund invests in technology, life science and clinical provider organizations that advance the treatment of those with neurodivergences, especially autism, as well as other mental and behavioral health challenges.
Founded in 2021, some of the Autism Impact Fund’s portfolio companies include the multispecialty clinical organizations Cortica, Unison Therapy Services and Bluebird Kids Health; biomarker diagnostic company MARABio; and VR-based intervention provider Floreo.
Rob Sarrazin, managing partner at the Autism Impact Fund, said the commitment by Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. “further validates our approach to investing in opportunities that are on the forefront of bringing to market new and better products and services in the autism and broader mental health space.”
Venture capital continues to focus on tech-heavy providers that provide mental health services or tech companies that serve other parts of the behavioral health industry. Autism providers and relevant service and technology providers haven’t seen as much investment.
This makes the Autism Impact Fund a standout at the intersection of autism therapy and venture capital. The autism therapy industry has seen a lot more attention and investment from the private equity industry.