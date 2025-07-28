How States Could Expand Methadone Access

States should be able to design their own models for methadone access to eliminate federal barriers to using it for opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM).

In its most recent lobbying efforts, the group proposed four models to replace federally defined structures with state-defined ones.

Even though opioid overdoses have trended down slightly, 76% of overdose deaths involve opioids. The influx of illicit drugs like fentanyl has only added to the problem, and curtailing that has been a key priority for the Trump administration. However, unlike past presidential administrations, much of President Donald Trump’s drug policy has taken a law-and-order tone rather than looking to an expansion of care or treatment access as others have done in the past.

Methadone access has been a persistent headache for addiction treatment providers and their patients for years. Despite some improvements in access and efforts at the federal level to reduce barriers, many remain in place, including high costs, stigma, regulations and zoning restrictions.

While the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) took steps to modernize methadone access by expanding prescribing privileges and pharmacy dispensing, fewer than 6.6% of people with OUD received treatment in 2021.

A recent study by the U.S. Office of the Inspector General found that among Medicare recipients with substance use disorders (SUDs), fewer than one in five receive medication-assisted-treatment (MAT) like methadone or buprenorphine, despite a surge in prescription numbers.



Separate research recently revealed that less than half of opioid treatment programs (OTPs) throughout the U.S. offer the full range of FDA-approved medications: methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone.

Navigating these hurdles as providers has been nothing short of challenging, as this is “the only area where the federal government has explicitly set standards for medical practice; all other areas of medicine are primarily regulated by the states,” ASAM notes in its outline.

Adopting different models of methadone regulation and moving this responsibility to the states would not only reduce stigma, restrictions and increase access, ASAM argues, they would also remove the need for separate registration for methadone treatment compared to other Schedule II controlled substances – limiting federal oversight to the role of practitioners, pharmacies and Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

“As the U.S. continues to grapple with the need to expand lifesaving methadone treatment during the opioid overdose crisis, different models of methadone treatment across states could create a natural experiment,” the ASAM outline states. “With states serving as laboratories of policy activity, policy evaluators could assess the risks and benefits of alternative models, and findings from evaluations could help states adopt models most beneficial to their population.”

Under a universal access model, any provider, such as primary care physicians, could prescribe methadone from any setting as long as they were authorized as a Schedule II provider and patients could obtain their prescription at any community pharmacy. This would support the most significant access expansion due to a larger number of prescribers who can write methadone prescriptions.

Another option would be to initiate methadone treatment at an OTP or with a board-certified addiction medicine specialist for more oversight. Depending on the patient’s stability and the prescriber, the medication could be dispensed from a pharmacy or at an OTP. This model is the most similar to what the Modernizing Opioid Treatment Access Act outlined.

A third method would have patients begin methadone treatment at a state-defined OTP with the option to later shift their treatment over to a primary care setting for continuation and pharmacy dispensing.

The last option ASAM details is to have patients only receive methadone treatment from OTPs, but notes that state-defined standards would allow for easier operation and establishment of these providers. This method would likely increase the number of locations where patients could engage in treatment over time.

It’s the most restrictive of the four options proposed by the group, but ASAM notes that it provides the option for “states [to] begin with a more restrictive model, with a plan to transition to a less restrictive model based on outcomes.”

While ASAM notes these models are not an exhaustive list of options, they provide a framework to begin to rework how methadone access is regulated.

Changes to interstate prescribing rules, the explosion of telehealth and the modernization of methadone distribution have helped providers foster greater patient engagement. However, providers preparing to operate within these complex frameworks will need to closely monitor legislative and compliance changes to maximize their impact going forward.