Magellan Health Names Caroline Carney CEO; Embark Behavioral Health, Eleanor Health Name New CFOs

Behavioral health clinical leader takes CEO role at Magellan Health

Magellan Health, a part of Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC), has appointed Dr. Caroline Carney as its new CEO, succeeding Derrick Duke.

Carney joined Magellan Health in 2016, took on the chief medical officer role in 2020 and was named president of behavioral health in 2022.

“I look forward to working with the talented Magellan teams and engaging with our stakeholders as we continue our focus on a person-centered approach fueled by our clinical-first philosophy,” Carney said in a news release.

A board-certified internist and a board-certified psychiatrist, Carney has held several clinical and clinical leadership positions. Her work pre-Magellan Health includes a role as the medical director for the Indiana Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning where she had a hand in increasing access to behavioral health benefits via Medicaid expansion.

Centene acquired Magellan Health in January 2022. Recently, Centene has said increased behavioral health costs were a driver of higher-than-expected medical spending.

Behavioral Health Business sat down with Carney for a BHB+ TALKS conversation in October 2024. Among the topics of discussion, Carney shared Magellan Health’s three primary areas of focus in behavioral health care.

“No. 1 is, how do we get there through building networks, through creating value contracts, through bringing in the right telehealth supports or the right digital supports? That’s No. 1,” Carney said.

Fort Health founder, CEO steps down

The founding CEO of New York City-based virtual pediatric mental health provider Fort Health announced her departure from the role.

Natalie Schneider said on LinkedIn that she had contemplated the right time to step away from the organization.

“There’s no playbook. And the rhythm of a startup rarely makes space for transitions,” Schneider said. “You can’t leave right after raising — too soon and it feels disingenuous. You can’t leave during a fundraise — too destabilizing. And in between? That’s when the company needs you most to build and make progress towards the next milestones.

“In the end, I realized the answer doesn’t lie in metrics or milestones — there is simply NO perfect time to step away; it just comes from your gut.”

Fort Health raised $14.3 million and expanded services to five states after being founded in 2022. The company closed a round, led by Twelve Below and Vanterra, in late 2024 that totaled $5.5 million.

Schneider’s post did not specify who would take up the CEO role.

Embark Behavioral Health names new CFO

Youth mental health provider Embark Behavioral Health has named a new CFO.

Alec Dorman has taken on the role, according to a post from his LinkedIn profile. He joined the company as chief of staff in April 2020 and has held senior financial executive positions since then. Dorman succeeds Darren Wight. In January 2025, BHB reported that Wight, along with two other C-suite executives, would no longer work at Embark Behavioral Health.

Wight was named to the CFO role in July 2023 along with other executives a few months after a recapitalization by Conssonance Capital Partners

Before his time at Embark Behavioral Health, he held roles at Breakwater Management and Sun Capital Partners.

Bradford Health adds execs

Birmingham, Alabama-based addiction treatment provider Bradford Health Services has named John Fisher to the role of chief operating officer and Chuck Steiner to the role of chief development officer.

The former comes to Bradford Health Services after holding executive roles in leadership roles at Recovery Centers of America and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, both of which are behavioral health providers. The latter joins the company after working at Summit BHC, a large behavioral health organization and Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy services provider.

“With the recent growth and expected expansions, it is important that we have the right team in place to ensure the success for our patients and the programs they trust,” Rob Marsh, Bradford Health Services’s CEO, said in a news release. “By adding Chuck and John, we know Bradford Health will continue to grow in ways that our communities need and continue providing top-notch treatment to those we serve.”

At the beginning of July, Bradford Health Services announced the acquisition of three addiction treatment campuses.

Eleanor Health names new CFO

Matthew Scalo is now the CFO at Eleanor Health to support the company’s expansion plans.

Eleanor Health operates in-person and virtual outpatient addiction treatment services. After announcing a multistate expansion in May 2025, the company operates in 13 states. Its most recently added state markets are Idaho and Pennsylvania.

“Since our founding in 2019, Eleanor has made major strides in providing evidence-based addiction treatment and mental health care to underserved populations,” Eleanor Health CEO William McKinney said in a LinkedIn post. “We couldn’t be more excited for what the next several years have in store, and Matt’s financial leadership will be important in helping us reach our goals.”

Eleanor Health seeks to set itself apart by providing care via a value-based care model. It raised $30 million in a round announced in October 2024. Before that, it had secured $50 million in 2022.

Scalo succeeds Scott Fries.