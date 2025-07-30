Teladoc Banks on BetterHelp’s Insurance Expansion to Revive Segment Growth

BetterHelp continues to be a high-upside but challenging segment for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).

Despite momentum, the business has continued to contribute to waning profitability and financial shortcomings after a decade post-acquisition.

Teladoc, which is one of the largest virtual health providers in the nation, purchased BetterHelp in 2015. At first, it was a promising play – and, in 2022, BetterHelp topped more than $1 billion in revenue. Since then, the direct-to-consumer therapy subsidiary has seen several quarters with consecutive decline.

Advertisement

BetterHelp lost 5% of paying users during the second quarter of 2025 and was responsible for much of the company’s overall 2% dip in revenue year over year, Teladoc executives said Tuesday afternoon during a Q2 2025 earnings call.

Teladoc’s revenue totaled $631.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $642.4 million for the same period last year.

Moving forward, the ongoing focus of BetterHelp will be “building on our unparalleled consumer position by adding insurance capabilities to grow and expand our market opportunity,” Teladoc CEO Chuck Divita said during Tuesday’s call.

Advertisement

Teladoc has honed in on scaling its mental health position with the recent debut of Wellbound, an employee assistance program (EAP) that integrates with BetterHelp services. Additionally, the company’s $45 million acquisition of Uplift earlier this year was intended to support BetterHelp’s entry into the insurance space.

“We believe insurance will leverage BetterHelp’s strong consumer activation, experience and scale while having a positive impact on conversion rates, the number of user sessions and return on advertising spend over time,” Divita said.

Teladoc’s insurance revenue for Q2 was $2.4 million – a figure that is directly attributable to Uplift, Teladoc CFO Mala Murthy said on the call.

The newly acquired asset will continue to be leveraged to “build out the operating infrastructure to support the future scaling of our BetterHelp insurance business,” Murthy added.

The company executed a soft launch of BetterHelp insurance in a single state in June, which yielded encouraging results, Divita said. Growing BetterHelp’s foray into the insurance arena will help grow its insurance network, payer relationships and expand its therapist network, he stated.

The decrease in BetterHelp’s paying clientele has forced the company to narrow its revenue expectations for the cash-pay side of its U.S. business. Still, executives expect the integration with Uplift and entry into the insurance market will ultimately be “a critical driver for restoring long-term growth in the BetterHelp business,” Murthy said.

BetterHelp’s Q2 revenue totaled $240.4 million – down 9% from Q2 in 2024 – marking yet another consecutive quarter of losses for the segment. Earnings for the two most recent quarters – Q1 of 2025 and Q4 of 2024 – also resulted in year-over-year revenue declines of 11% and 10%, respectively, for the therapy subsidiary.

Teladoc also expects BetterHelp segment revenue to be down between 5-10% for the third quarter as it continues to invest in and scale its insurance initiatives.

Across the board, the company spent 2% less on marketing this quarter compared to the same time last year. So far in 2025, Teladoc’s marketing spend is down 5% in total, more of a rarity for virtual care companies that typically utilize marketing to a higher degree than brick-and-mortar ones.

“We continue to believe the unification of customer acquisition funnel between cash pay and insurance coverage will allow us to more effectively leverage BetterHelp advertising and marketing budget, and leads to a lower acquisition cost per user over time,” Murthy said.

Since taking the reins as CEO over a year ago, Divita has been focused on cost efficiency. He confirmed that Teladoc is highly focused on pursuing investments that align with integrated care offerings, further scaling the company’s mental health position, international growth and enhanced operations.

“With respect to cost efficiency, as noted last quarter, we’re tracking modestly ahead of our cost savings and productivity targets,” Divita said. “We’ve made meaningful progress across several areas, including technology and development, administrative costs and stock-based compensation. And we’ll continue to make progress while balancing the need to invest in our strategic priorities.”

The company’s strong integrated care revenues offset some of the overall losses it attributed to BetterHelp. There was a 13% increase in mental health visits related to momentum in integrated care this quarter, Divita shared.

Analysts also called attention to the struggling BetterHelp business.

“TDOC’s Q2 was encouraging as the company delivered a revenue-driven earnings beat that was fueled by strength in its Integrated Care business,” analysts from Jefferies wrote in a note on Wednesday. “That said, the company’s BetterHelp behavioral health business continued to struggle as broader consumer pressures and high patient acquisition costs impacted both volumes and margins.”