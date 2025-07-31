Carlyle Reportedly Buying Psychiatric Medical Care

Global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CG) is reportedly acquiring behavioral health company Psychiatric Medical Care.

While Carlyle does not hold any current behavioral health-focused investments in its private equity portfolio, its past platforms include Newport Academy and Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, which was sold to JLL Partners in November 2024. The investment firm had $453 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025.

On its end, Psychiatric Medical Care is a behavioral health management company that partners with hospitals and health systems. Its network includes more than 300 hospitals and health systems in more than 35 states, according to the Psychiatric Medical Care website.

According to a report from Axios, Carlyle is buying Psychiatric Medical Care from Consonance Capital for a 20 times EBITDA multiple. Axios cited “two sources familiar with the situation” in its report.

Consonance Capital Partners completed a recapitalization of Psychiatric Medical Care in late 2018.

Neither Carlyle nor Psychiatric Medical Care responded to requests for comment from Behavioral Health Business.

According to Axios, the potential deal between Carlyle and Psychiatric Medical Care took shape at the McDermott Healthcare Private Equity and Finance Conference earlier this year.

Recent data from M&A advisory firm The Braff Group suggests that health care services dealmaking is picking up in 2025 compared to 2024 levels. That’s true for behavioral health M&A activity specifically, too.

Other recent behavioral health-focused transactions include Crossroads Treatment Centers acquiring Family Health Services, a Pennsylvania-based outpatient addiction treatment provider.

Additionally, Lyra Health, a national provider of mental health benefits for employers, bought Bend Health.

Another example: NexPhase Capital recently acquired behavioral health enablement platform Empower Community Care.

All of these transactions were announced or took place in July. And what’s more, even though behavioral health M&A activity appears to be picking up, industry insiders believe the action is even hotter than what’s reflected in headlines.

“There’s plenty of activity out there,” Peter Lynch, associate partner at Stoneridge Partners, previously told BHB. “If people aren’t hearing about it, it’s just because maybe some of the deals are smaller.”