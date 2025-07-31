Unmind Lands $35M in Round Led by TELUS Global Ventures

London-based Unmind has secured a $35 million investment from TELUS Global Ventures, a division of the international technology and telecommunications company TELUS.

The round will support Unmind’s continued U.S. expansion and the development of the company’s offerings.

“This new funding means we can accelerate our mission of unleashing human potential at

work,” Nick Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Unmind, said in a news release. “We’re excited to grow our impact and change the way companies approach mental health — blending expert care with smart technology to reach millions of people around the world.”

The firms Project A, Felix Capital and Sapphire Ventures also joined the round, according to the release.

Unmind offers employees therapy, coaching, AI-backed well-being tools and content. Its tools include the generative AI companion Nova. Cumulatively, the offering supports what the company calls “a modern employee assistance program (EAP).”

The company has raised $82 million since its founding in 2016, according to the release.

The next phase of Unmind’s growth will have the oversight of a new executive. The company announced the appointment of Laura Moniz de Aragao, formerly a top sales executive at BetterUp, as its chief revenue officer along with the funding announcement.

The role will focus on accelerating the company’s U.S. expansion, leading its go-to-market strategy and deepening partnerships.

Umind works with Uber, Samsung, Disney and Diageo, according to the news release. Its products reach 2.5 million employees.

Despite an overall slowdown of venture capital investments in health care providers, enterprise-focused digital mental health providers continue to secure large investment rounds. Another international venture, Kyan Health, secured about $17 million to expand its enterprise mental health platform. A year ago, Spring Health raised $100 million in a Series E.

Rock Health, a venture capital fund and consulting firm, finds that mental health has been the top investment since 2020 among deals analyzed. In 2024, that number totaled $1.4 billion.