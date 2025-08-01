Digital Eating Disorder Treatment Company Equip Health Discloses $47M Fundraise

Virtual eating disorder treatment provider Equip Health disclosed raising $46.6 million in public documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Carlsbad, California-based company has raised a total of $156.3 million, including this round, according to Crunchbase.

Kristina Saffran, CEO of Equip Health, signed off on the filing. It also disclosed that the raise was exclusively an equity sale, with the first deal going through on July 22, that included 11 investors.

The round was not part of a merger or business combination, according to the filing.

Equip Health announced earlier this year that award-winning actress Kerry Washington had invested an undisclosed sum in the company and further supported it as an advisor. The company also disclosed raising $35 million in April 2024.

“This investment will help us continue to grow our team to meet rising demand and expand access by partnering with even more health plans, so more people can get the care they deserve, when they need it, and wherever they are,” a representative of the company said in a statement.

The representative did not provide any further details about the round or what the company would do now that it had it in hand.

The digital health model presents a compelling angle on the clinically essential but operationally difficult eating disorder treatment segment.

In recent years, the unevenness of demand for the service, the lack of clinical specialists, and the diametrically opposed forces of cost-of-care pricing and payer rates make investing in the space a dicey prospect. Those facing eating disorders on average have a life expectancy that is 16.6 years shorter than their peers.

Further, the industry faces the augmentation of American fitness and skinny culture, seen as drivers of eating disorders, with the proliferation of the diabetes-approved GLP-1 medications for weight loss.

This is also creating yet-to-be-settled conversations about the role of such a drug in perhaps treating eating disorders.