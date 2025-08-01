MindSpa Expands with Therapy Acquisition, Eyes Multi-State Growth

MindSpa Psychiatry, a provider of integrated psychiatry and medication management based in Boynton Beach, Florida, has merged with Joseph Lee Counseling. The combined entities will operate under the new brand MindSpa Therapy.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With his company being an insurance-driven psychiatry provider, MindSpa Therapy CEO and founder Adam Lennox said adding a wider variety of services, specifically with therapy and telehealth capabilities, was critical. Prior to this, MindSpa had been referring out patients who sought therapy services.

But as the demand for behavioral health services continues to rise, adding more hands on deck was crucial to expanding the business and had always been a goal from the company’s outset.

“We always had plans to add therapy to our practice to be able to cover all aspects of care for our patients,” Lennox told Behavioral Health Business. “Medication is great if we have a chemical imbalance, but if we don’t change our behaviors, then it can only do so much. If a provider puts you on Lexapro, and you’re still sitting at home in the dark, now you fill your prescription and don’t change anything that won’t solve the problem.”

The team’s immediate integration priorities are primarily across digital systems and using a new electronic medical record (EMR) tool. Now that MindSpa has added therapists from Joseph Lee Counseling to its overall employee base, the company has gone from zero therapy sessions previously to conducting more than 200 per month since the merger was completed.

MindSpa Therapy offers telehealth services, but also has a brick-and-mortar location in Boynton Beach, Florida, where it’s headquartered.

In time, the newly integrated company plans to also offer support groups for specific patient demographics – ones that are distinctive like, postpartum depression groups for women with therapists that specialize in that exact area, Lennox explained.

“I want to use our providers and therapists who both specialize in these areas to be able to offer some other niche, more customizable groups, rather than the blanket concept of everyone getting thrown into a generic group setting at different places,” he said. “When everyone’s on the same page and going through the same things, they can feel a lot more supported by having people who can relate to their specific situation.”

No additional merger or acquisition plans are in the company’s immediate future, but he said the company is eyeing expansion into additional states like New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Lennox hopes to open services in those locations within the next year, but won’t rush the growth process.

“We’re putting together a list of places that we can start to go to and looking into all of the different laws and legalities of getting that figured out,” Lennox told BHB. “A lot of this industry is very numbers-driven, very rushed, very in and out. … We’re not trying to do too many other things at once. I’d rather be good at a couple of things or great at a couple of things than be okay at a lot of things. Providing care at a high level is where we’re kind of looking to stay.”

What will set the company’s long-term growth strategy apart is a focus on consistency, he added, always answering the phone, being available to make appointments and answer questions for patients and expanding the populations for which they do that for.

“What we do sets us apart from everyone else and what they do,” Lennox said. “Therapy isn’t new. Medication isn’t new. But I think the environment and the experience that people have with it can change someone’s life for the good or bad very quickly. … If you consistently have a good experience with it, it teaches you to reach out when you need help. To know that you’re going to be able to get that help is incredibly important.”