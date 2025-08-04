Confessions of an SUD Reimbursement Strategist: There Is an ‘Unwillingness’ to Embrace Value-Based Care

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

From finger-pointing to administrative burdens, there are a variety of issues that professionals within the addiction treatment industry cite when explaining why the needle hasn’t moved much around value-based care. But the real issue may be more akin to a “failure to launch.”

That’s according to a longtime regulatory and revenue executive who has worn just about every hat in the industry – including as a person in recovery. Throughout decades in the industry, the most frustrating part is never seeing the promise of value-based care actually come to life in a meaningful capacity, this executive told Behavioral Health Business.

It’s both the need to start somewhere and decide what “better” looks like as a measurement, but also the industry’s failure to “take responsibility” and put in the work to get up to speed like other parts of health care already have.

Defining quality and value while navigating the persistent headaches around prior authorization and revenue cycle management can’t be practices that are siloed. This conversation explores why the addiction industry needs to take more responsibility for its challenges, and how it can invest in better outcomes tracking and get out of its own way to build collaborative pathways.

BHB's Confessions series provides a platform for professionals in the behavioral health industry to transparently address the pressing issues that affect their businesses and care plans. The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

BHB: What’s something you used to believe about policy or reimbursement that you’ve completely changed your mind on?

For a while, I just wanted to believe that the health care sectors were aligned, or kind of equal. But I’ve realized, probably over the last five years, especially, that behavioral health does sit in a different space, and eats up a lot of cost.

Therefore, reimbursements aren’t the greatest, and regulations are a lot stronger. That was not all too surprising, but it also was not something that I thought five or 10 years ago.

Is there any one policy in the behavioral health space that you think is doing more harm than good, but no one seems willing to challenge it?

The privacy laws were eye-opening for me. So the confidentiality of substance use disorder (SUD) patient records – 42 CFR Part 2, for example – created a separate set of restrictions on what data can be shared. It makes sense. There was a huge need to protect and keep anonymous some of this information about people receiving help that we didn’t understand, because it put people’s jobs at risk – and their families.

There’s a lot that comes with substance use and mental health from a stigma perspective. I don’t want to say that the problem doesn’t exist.

However, part of solving the problem is that we have to get past that and be able to share more data and work more collaboratively across health care sectors. Otherwise, there is this unique problem that kind of sits over here and is not as accessible, and collaboration of care is harder. They did some work to align with HIPAA, which was a good step, but there’s still a lot to do.

If you had to name the single most absurd administrative burden in addiction treatment today, what would it be?

Prior authorization. I actually am leading a committee right now, and we have a mix of both payers and providers on it. So I can hear both sides of this. Payers essentially say we don’t get enough information on the authorization side or from a clinical perspective to determine if these people actually need this care.

Because of that there is a lot of talk about keeping beds full. This is across all of health care, but SUDs especially, when the margins are what they are. On the provider side, I think the way that prior authorizations are set up now, you essentially take the power out of the clinicians’ hands.

Prior authorizations can kick people out of treatment too soon. I understand where the payers are coming from, where they don’t feel like they have enough information. That’s where we need to work together and train clinicians up to set a higher standard.

It is an administrative burden. And whether you have clinicians doing it, and maybe doing some of those things wrong, when you start talking about billing services, procedures, rates, that gets to be out of their wheelhouse. If you leave it in the clinical function, you might miss a boat there. If you put it in the administrative function, you’re not getting all the clinical information that payers definitely want. It becomes one of those things that eats up a lot of time, and nobody’s clear on who should be doing this and who could do it best.

If you could lessen some of the burdens across addiction treatment, what would be something that you would improve?

To improve any system in addiction treatment or substance use disorders across the board, rates have to look different. They just do. Higher rates are going to bring a higher quality of professionalism to the industry.

What’s the most frustrating thing about trying to push toward value-based care in this field right now?

The unwillingness to just go and experiment. It happens more on the provider side because there’s more risk for providers when it comes to value-based arrangements. So, without being able to see what that end result is, and see how this is going to impact margins and what the investment is from a technology standpoint, it’s a deterrent.

Because we don’t have all those answers, we don’t get off the start line. That has been the most challenging thing for me to watch. Being in the middle and trying to bring everybody together to agree on some of these things is very challenging. I think that we don’t start because we don’t know what the finished product looks like.

I think there is a component of technology that’s huge. It’s also understanding what resources are required to come to the table. But I’ve been in communication with insurers that are willing to start with small pilots in value-based arrangements. There is only an upside for the provider, so on that scale, they don’t really have any risk. Let’s just see how this goes. We’re not always as open to that in the provider space, because we tend to look at payers as they control what we’re doing. I think that’s the biggest challenge.

What is one bridge that should have been built between providers and payers by now, but still hasn’t? And why not?

I don’t know if it’s a bridge or if this is a mechanism for getting across the bridge, but I think an understanding around a set of outcomes that matter and that all stakeholders can agree on. We do have some things – the PHQ-9, the GAD-7, recovery capital, surveys, things like that. But we have to go deeper than some of those because we need to look at the continuum of care.

Maybe we solve a little bit of the problem, but we’re not always getting people well who have co-occurring conditions. The outcomes, the consistency and a standardized use of outcomes are a way to really bridge that gap and to start to bring people in.

All stakeholders, regulators, legislators, insurers, providers, consumers – we want the same thing, which is for people to get better. Now, are the motives a little bit different? Probably. But if the end goal is to help people get better, then how can we all come up with a way to measure what “better” is?

That doesn’t mean we have to do a lifetime study to understand what good and bad are for SUD care. It means we just need to start somewhere. Because when we start, we’re going to find some outcomes. We’re going to find measurements. We’re going to tweak things a little bit and say, “Let’s add this outcome in. Let’s remove this one. Let’s combine with this data set.” All of those things are going to happen, but they’re not going to happen if we don’t start.

Do you think value-based care in addiction treatment is more of a buzzword than a real goal right now?

Yeah. Our industry has been saying, “Value-based care, it’s coming. Behavioral Health, it’s going to be here. It’s what we need to focus on.” We might be a little bit further along, but I don’t know if we are much further. It’s definitely been slower.

In our industry for substance use disorders, margins aren’t there, competency levels are, they’re just not the same, because we don’t have the same level of licensure or same quality of workforce as other parts of health care where there are higher reimbursement rates. So it’s harder for providers to feel comfortable with any kind of risk and with moving away from the volume game that we have.

What would really light a fire under this to accelerate movement toward value-based care?

We’re out on this island in the SUD space. Stigma has created this. Reimbursements aren’t the same, quality isn’t the same, scrutiny is higher and regulations are stronger. But we can’t use that as an excuse to not press the industry forward. Otherwise, we’re never going to press forward.

Has it been unfair over the years? Have we been stigmatized, boxed out? Yes, 100%, but talking about that until the end of time is just going to keep going to keep us in the same place of being boxed out.

We just need to take responsibility to own that and get some people to create a little bit of a movement. We need to put in the extra work, roll up our sleeves, get our hands dirty, and try to lift this thing up and get it on the same path as other industries. I think we don’t take enough responsibility in our industry.

What do you wish more treatment providers understood about payers and regulators?

I wish everybody knew that, whether we want them to be or not, they serve a purpose, and we have to find ways to collaborate and work with those entities. They’re stakeholders. They have skin in this game, too. Even if our motivations are different, which is what I think drives us away from each other, we can all still arrive at the same outcome.

What’s one mistake you constantly see addiction treatment providers make when trying to position themselves for reimbursement?

Not having the willingness to actually invest in something that can prove outcomes, that can start to provide data, that can actually bring a payer to the table with interest in a different reimbursement structure. Payers always want to see some skin in the game. They want to see what you are actually doing to track your outcomes.

Not coming to the table with that is a big mistake. It’s a huge turn-off for a payer, because you want to enter into a value-based contract or an upside incentive-based reimbursement structure, but you don’t even know if what you’re doing today is that effective. There’s a trust component there, being willing to come to the table with some investment as well.

If you had a blank check and no red tape, is there anything that you would strip away or change about the system overall?

If I had a blank check, I would build some sort of centralized infrastructure that would actually be available to providers so they could start producing some of these outcomes and participate in that collaboratively.

That kind of system and centralized tool would actually look at how people are getting better available across the board. That would be a huge step to moving in this direction of value-based care, but also understanding how well we are doing with our people. And where do we need to pivot if we’re not doing well?

That’s the thing with outcomes. Yeah, there’s a value based there’s a reimbursement conversation, but there’s also, how the heck are we doing as an industry?

Anytime I’ve ever had any metric system established, I appreciate when I can see the holes and the gaps and what’s not working, because that’s where I need to spend my time looking. A tool that could show if it’s a population, a community, if it’s a type of substance, a certain treatment center, or if it is geographical would allow us to see what’s not working and where, and conversely, what’s working in other areas.