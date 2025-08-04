Eleanor Health Dissolves Community Outreach Team, Still Seeks to Double Operational Footprint

Hybrid addiction treatment provider Eleanor Health has laid off nearly its entire Community Outreach team. The move comes after sharing expansion plans earlier this year.

The layoffs impacted six full-time employees, with a seventh who stayed with the company but transitioned into a different role, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company told Behavioral Health Business.

Eleanor Health Chief Growth Officer Corrin Arone said the dissolution of the Community Outreach team was a result of the company’s decision “to shift investments into other, more effective channels.” No additional layoffs are expected at this time.

Eleanor Health raised more than $52 million in 2024 alone – $30 million from an October equity financing round and $22.23 million in February from an undisclosed investor.

The capital infusions came shortly after the company named William McKinney its new CEO in January 2024, after Corbin Petro, Eleanor’s founder and former CEO, stepped down in August 2023 following previous layoffs at the company.

In 2022, sources confirmed to BHB that Eleanor Health laid off between 18-20% of its staff. This was shortly after completing a $50 million Series C funding round.

The dissolution of its entire outreach team came right on the heels of the company naming Matthew Scalo as its new chief financial officer. Not long after the change, members of the team were sent a layoff email dated July 18, which was shared with BHB.

Multiple sources stated they were given inconsistent reasons for the layoffs with no prior notice that the team would effectively be dissolved. However, Arone reported to BHB that the affected employees were given the same reasoning for the layoffs, which was “results were similar in the six markets, which prompted a decision to shift investments to other marketing channels.”

Members of Eleanor Health’s now defunct Community Outreach team were assigned specific state regions to engage in partnership and business growth across existing markets and in ones the company was eyeing for expansion.

After announcing its New Mexico expansion in May, McKinney confirmed to BHB that Eleanor Health’s sights were set on doubling the number of states it operates in by the end of 2025.

Despite its dissolution of a team focused on growth, Arone confirmed that the layoffs will not affect Eleanor’s growth trajectory.

“Eleanor Health continues to grow and expand into new markets,” Arone told BHB. “The company started 2025 with seven states and as of July 30, 2025, is present in 13 states. Eleanor projects to double this presence in 2026.”

The company is set to launch in Illinois as its next market expansion this month and has several additional states on its roadmap of growth throughout the rest of 2025, but did not comment on where.

Although there are no plans to rehire for the Community Outreach team, Eleanor Health did recently bring on four new growth-focused positions: a vice president and a director of strategic partnerships, as well as two partnership managers. These positions were created to “focus on relationships with health plans, providers, community organizations and other companies,” that share the company’s mission, Arone explained.