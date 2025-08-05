Cerebral Makes First Acquisition, Buys Resilience Lab

Tele-mental health provider Cerebral has acquired Resilience Lab, marking the company’s first acquisition since its 2020 founding.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Resilience Lab is a therapy and medication management provider based in New York City. The company has focused on building a proprietary clinician development platform that aims to reduce psychiatrist and therapist turnover and burnout. It also uses an intensive training methodology for early-career therapists to equip them with clinical training and structured protocols to enhance their foundational skills.

Cerebral will integrate these proprietary assets into its existing framework and use them to upskill its current clinicians. The combined entity will serve more than 100 million and continue operating under the Cerebral brand, according to a press release.

The goal of the acquisition is to elevate Cerebral as a “center of excellence for clinical care,” CEO Brian Reinken explained. Now, patients will be able to have a Cerebral provider and prescriber work collaboratively on prescribing and diagnosis decisions.

After facing a spate of fines and penalties from the Federal Trade Commission over the last few years, this move will better position Cerebral to engage in consistency and quality, Reinken told Behavioral Health Business.

“I think that’s where this marriage fits so well,” Reinken said. “Our focus at Cerebral the last two years in particular has been all around outcomes – the quality, safety and everything we can do to drive what we consider to be best-in-class outcomes in psychiatry.”

Reinken has been at the company’s helm since March after Cerebral’s former CEO, Dr. David Mou, stepped down to start a new venture.

The major change employees will experience post-acquisition is integration of staff, as well as a rollout of Resilience Lab’s methodologies for early-career and seasoned therapists. Another change will be the creation of the “Cerebral Institute,” which will serve as the new online training entity for the combined company.

“We’re very complimentary in terms of the two businesses, which allows us to take the best of both as we become one moving forward,” Reinken said. “It’s the Resilience methodology that we’ll be rolling out and implementing across Cerebral’s platform of clinicians, and we’ll continue to leverage the same capabilities that Cerebral has had on the psychiatry side.”

With it, Resilience Lab also brings AI capabilities to improve diagnostic tools for clinicians.

“The first thing we’re going to do for the Cerebral providers and therapists is open up and offer them the training with the methodology and the ability to participate in this environment where they can further develop themselves,” Marc Goldberg, co-founder of Resilience Lab and now president of Cerebral, told BHB. “That’s really going to be our focus: together, building the best environment for the clinician. We believe that the best-trained clinician delivers the best care.”

Goldberg said as it integrates with Cerebral, the company will continue its ongoing work with payers, tracking outcomes and improvements on both the clinician and provider side.

“We are working today inside Cerebral with each of our senior team members that have developed in-depth relationships with the payers who trust us, know us and have seen our outcomes,” Goldberg said. “They’re very excited by this merger, because they see it as the opportunity for them to have a partner at scale that cares about quality. Obviously that’s difficult. It’s easy to scale and not have quality.”

This is Cerebral’s first transaction, but Resilience Lab isn’t new to the M&A game.

In October 2024, the company bought AI-enabled psychiatry provider Options MD.

“We always wanted to extend our reach to more serious cases, people who require medication, people who have depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, etc.,” Goldberg told BHB at the time. “So we spent the last year looking for doctors that we could work with to reach more serious cases. We met Options MD … and fell in love with that team because what they had been doing was very much in line with our philosophy.”

Tuesday’s news also comes slightly less than three years after Cerebral changed its business strategy and underwent substantial layoffs.

Other headwinds the company has had to overcome in recent years include losing key partners due to its past prescribing practices, an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and legal troubles with former CEO Kyle Robertson.