Exclusive: Recovery.com Acquires 7 Legacy Treatment Directories, Vows to Restore Trust in Addiction Care Search

Recovery.com is poised to become the behavioral health industry’s equivalent to Expedia.

The company will bring seven addiction content and marketing directories under its ownership after acquiring them from American Addiction Centers (AAC) for an undisclosed amount. While executives would not confirm the exact terms of the deal, a source close to the deal described the transaction as “north of $10 million.”

“These paths have been converging for the past five years or so,” Recovery.com’s Chief Product Officer and Co-founder Jeremiah Calvino told Behavioral Health Business. “It was exciting to hear from their team. They made the decision to focus on what they do best, and that’s providing care. We always respected what they had built, the quality of the content. It’s an incredible resource.”

With this move, the independently operated addiction and mental health treatment directory has added Rehabs.com, Recovery.org, Alcohol.org, DrugAbuse.com, Detox.net, FentanylSupport.org and ProjectKnow.com to its network of resources. Along with the acquisition, Recovery.com has also acquired the teams behind these directories and will merge their best practices, expertise, and technology over time.

“We were pretty small players for a long time, and it took us a long time to grow and quite a few years to get to the point where we could actually make an acquisition like this,” Recovery.com CEO and Co-founder Ben Camp told BHB. “They (AAC) had multiple interested parties and ran a process with an outside consulting firm that put together a really thorough process for this sale. We put in our bid, and thankfully, we were able to win. This will help us scale our reach in a number of different ways.”

The most immediate changes? Removing AAC’s hotline number from the swath of directories purchased, adding reviews, integrating data, updating the brand identity and deploying a similar user experience and functionality across the sites.

Adding reviews is a somewhat unique offering. Government resource hubs like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) treatment directories don’t offer photos or reviews, for instance.

Other sites sometimes offer photos, but usually not reviews, which can be useful for someone who is vulnerable and seeking resources, according to Calvino.

“For people who need this kind of help, they don’t go to a PTA meeting or a Little League game and ask other parents, ‘Hey, does anybody know a good rehab in town?’” Calvino said. “Because of the shame and stigma that is perpetuated around [behavioral health conditions], people turn to the internet more for that than almost any other thing. Sometimes they use it exclusively as their source of information.”

The company will also add its specific filtering capabilities to these additional sites, so users can sort by what type of treatment facility they’re looking for or insurance type.

AI components will also be added over time. Earlier this year, Recovery.com purchased RedFox AI to deepen these capabilities and enhance user experience.

As for what’s remaining intact, Calvino said, with these sites and their directories, the team is also acquiring about 40,000 pages of resource-related content for users on drug misuse and health. Those will continue to be updated and built out further.

Recovery.com has listed all providers in its directory for free since its 2017 founding, and that isn’t changing with its latest acquisitions.

The company’s monetization model is likened to Yelp or Google, where providers are listed for free, but treatment centers that want to pay for advertising can get additional reach targeting and other premium features on the Recovery.com website. The same model will now be applied across these newly acquired sites.

“We provide an ethical, effective advertising channel for treatment centers in the space,” Camp said. “The best thing that we can offer them is more reach.”

A lot of the issues with predatory practices from online resources have been due to flawed ownership practices of these directories across the industry over the years, Camp and Calvino explained. Sometimes addiction treatment facilities have owned their own directories or resource sites and charged competitors to be listed, which the co-founders say wasn’t only a conflict of interest, but also can easily turn sour.

“When you call a number, you should know who you’re calling,” Calvino said. “But sometimes what happens is you call a number, you don’t know who you’re calling, then you get routed to a center, oftentimes randomly, and you might not know where. It’s like a roulette wheel.”

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been cracking down on these deceptive practices. In June, it filed a lawsuit against multiple entities that allegedly operated under the names of specific facilities via online ads and had call center agents attempting to admit callers for treatment deceptively.