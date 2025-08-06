Acadia Healthcare Expects Exemptions, Off-Sets to Mitigate the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s Impact

Chris Hunter, CEO of Acadia Healthcare Co. (Nasdaq: ACHC), struck an optimistic tone Wednesday as the company stares down a wave of reforms to Medicaid, which accounts for about 60% of Acadia’s revenue.

Hunter noted on the company’s second-quarter earnings call that there will be a several-years-long wind-up to the implementation of the many looming changes, giving Acadia Healthcare time to prepare. On top of that, the most notable changes to Medicaid made a reality by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will either be offset by other parts of the bill or come with notable exemptions for the Medicaid members Acadia serves.

“We believe the provisions of the bill are manageable over the coming years, particularly due to the carve-outs from work requirements and the extended timeline for implementing changes to the supplemental payment provisions of the Medicaid program,” Hunter said.

Some supplemental payments from states are tied to provider taxes. These are taxes that states put on health care organizations that are meant to increase the state’s contribution to its share of overall Medicaid spending to increase the amount of money states can get from the federal government. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act caps existing provider taxes and bars states from implementing them if not already in place.

With this limitation on provider taxes, Hunter said that reductions in payments would be offset by a reduction in this tax cost.

Acadia Healthcare projects that about $230 million of its revenue comes from supplemental payments. However, these reductions would not be required to be effective until fiscal year 2028.

The cuts related to the provider tax may be further supported by different supplemental payment programs. Hunter pointed out that “state of Tennessee has approved a new directed payment program, underscoring the critical role behavioral health services play in supporting community well-being.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act also creates work requirement exemptions for those with substance use disorders, a “disabling mental disorder,” or intellectual or developmental disabilities, or other complex medical conditions. Previous analyses have shown that work requirements do not increase employment in the Medicaid program.

Hunter maintains this exemption applies to a lot of Acadia Healthcare’s patients. Additionally, he posited that most states won’t rush to implement work requirements. The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is still working out rules that would implement the legislation dictated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“So I would say it’s difficult to predict there,” Hunter said. “There is a scenario that many, or most, states would delay as much as possible. And remember that states have had the option in the past of implementing work requirements at the state level, and only if a small minority have actually pursued them.”

Slowing expansion accelerates push for positive cash flow

Acadia Healthcare has been on an expansion streak — largely by adding new beds to existing facilities, and building new facilities on its own and in partnership with acute care hospital organizations.

That has increased the spending at the organization. Specifically, capital expenditures (capex) was up about 80% in 2024 compared to 2023, with the greater share of that hitting the books in the latter half of last year.

In the first half of the year, startup costs were higher than expected and are expected to total between $60 and $65 million, a $10 million increase.

Heather Dixon, CFO of Acadia Healthcare, said on the call that the increased startup costs are the result of new facility construction coming online sooner than expected. As a result, the company expects to add between 950 and 1,000 total beds in 2025 compared to a previous projection of 800 to 1,000 beds.

“What that means, though, is it’s effectively a pull forward from 2026 so you would expect to see 2026 startup losses decline even more than we had originally anticipated,” Dixon said.

Specifically, second-quarter startup losses totaled $14.2 million compared to $4.6 million in the same period last year.

At the beginning of the year, Hunter and Dixon said at an investor conference they expect Acadia Healthcare’s profitability to pop in 2026 as the cost of adding new benefits diminishes and the benefits begin to show up on the books.

Hunter said on the call he expects Acadia Healthcare to be cashflow positive by the end of 2026.

“The beds that we have built recently, we just believe are going to continue to pay dividends for years to come as they ramp up,” Hunter said. However, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act challenges the company’s ability to project that cash flow positive point with any specificity, he added.

With being ahead of schedule on more mature projects, Acadia Healthcare has “the opportunity to take a pause on some of our expansion capital spending,” Hunter continued.

“This would, of course, enable us to unlock more of the underlying free cash flow of the business at a faster pace,” the CEO added.

Hunter said Acadia Healthcare has paused two early-in-development facility projects that will lead to $100 million in saved capex over the next “few years.”

Dixon said that capex will begin to flag in the second half of 2025.

Legal costs continue to mount, CFO transition

Acadia Healthcare also disclosed mounting legal costs related to a number of probes into the practices of the company.

In the first quarter of the year, costs related to these investigations totaled about $31 million. Costs related to government investigations now total $84.5 million in the first six months of the year.

The increased spending is not tied to settlements; the costs are “just legal fees” related to the investigations and an internal review the company is conducting on itself, Dixon said.

Hunter added: “We can’t predict how long this process will take or how much the investigation and engagement with the government is going to ultimately cost, but we do currently anticipate a reduction in the cost associated with the investigation over the second half of the year.”

Acadia Healthcare announced the night before the call that Dixon, who has been with the company since July 2023 will resign from the post, effective Aug. 15. The company has appointed Senior Vice President of Operations Finance Timothy Sides to take on the CFO role on an interim basis. He has worked for Acadia since February 2020. He worked at Universal Health Systems (NYSE: UHS) for about seven years before joining Acadia.

Total revenue increased 9.2% to $869 million for the second quarter, pushed by a comparable increase of 9.5% in same-facility revenue. Net income slid by 53% to $30.1 million.

The increased costs across the board and a downward revision of financial guidance for the year of 2025 didn’t sit well with the markets. Acadia Healthcare’s stock price is down 17% on the day and 55% year-to-date. The company’s market cap totals $1.6 billion.

Still, the company’s overall financial state doesn’t reflect distress.

“So while we’re disappointed by [Acadia Healthcare’s] Q2 fundamental results and the effective guide-down of FY25 EBITDA by almost $30 million, we would argue that these factors were already baked into the stock and that downside from current levels should be fairly minimal, especially since Acadia’s balance sheet is not necessarily stretched,” reads a note by Jefferies analysts