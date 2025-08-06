Positive Development Hauls in Monster $51.5M Round on Promised Cost-Savings and an Alternative to ABA

Positive Development has raised a $51.5 million Series C round to advance a care model that it claims is an alternative to the autism therapy industry’s mainstay therapy: applied behavior analysis (ABA).
The McLean, Virginia-based startup bases its clinical approach on developmental relationship-based interventions (DRBI). The company maintains it is already the largest provider of this therapy.
Positive Development and its venture capital backers are betting on its combination of de novo tech tools, its cost-conscious payer marketing narrative and its out-of-the-gate focus on outcomes to turn the startup into a leading name in the industry.
aMoon Fund, a new investor in the company, co-led the round with B Capital and Flare Capital Partners. Other investors — including Digitalis Ventures and Healthworx — participated in the round. Before this round, Positive Development raised $50 million, according to Crunchbase. In June 2024, it raised $10 million.
Positive Development’s care model also incorporates speech, occupational and mental health therapies.
“We’ve raised, including this fundraising round, over $100 million in total, and it’s a tough fundraising environment,” Positive Development CEO Mike Suiters told Autism Business News. “I think the fact that we were able to have a really big, successful Series C with a new outside lead investor is a clear signal that this is resonating.”
As of Aug. 5, 2025, the company operated in 23 service areas across eight states, serving about 1,200 clients and their families. It employs about 850 people.
In the years to come, Positive Development has the aim of tripling its business in terms of client base, Suiters said. That will happen as the company zeros in on three objectives after securing this funding: establishing new markets and deepening footprints in existing markets via payer partnerships; chasing alternative payment models with payers (including Medicaid and commercial health plans); and building out its internal tech platform, which it calls Stanley.
Suiters’ confidence is buoyed by the same supply-demand imbalance that more traditional provider organizations experience. With far more demand for autism therapy and related services, the question facing many providers is how they will find enough clinicians and staff to support quality care.
“Our biggest rate-limiting factor is our ability to ramp up our staff fast enough to service families,” Suiters said. “A lot of families are looking for something different, and this either immediately resonates with them as more fitting with their parenting style or they’ve tried ABA, and, based on the experience, they know they want something different.”
As with parents, payers are also reaching for potential alternatives. Several payers have acknowledged the challenge of actuarial headaches caused by the explosion in the use of ABA. Several payers have instituted cost-cutting and utilization-curtailing policies, especially in the realm of Medicaid.
Positive Development’s fundamental appeal to cost-conscious payers is the relatively low hours, integrated care approach and overall lower cost than the more hour-intensive ABA offerings that presently dominate the market.
Added to that, the company is aiming for deals with payers to create alternative payer arrangements that focus on “working towards alignment on cost and quality,” Suiters said.
Technology and the investor perspective
So many venture capital-backed companies in behavioral health seem to eventually become software developers as they struggle to find off-the-shelf products that meet their unique needs. This is the case to operationalize and scale Positive Development’s DRBI and other services.
In part, this is what attracted aMoon Fund to the Positive Development investing round. Part of the aMoon investment thesis includes tech-enabled services. That tech at this point presently runs in the back-office functions of the company, which includes therapy matching in an attempt to ensure a clinical fit at the outset of therapy using it’s own matching algorithms.
“Unless you crack the technology aspect of this, you’re not going to be able to provide the kind of care that is needed,” Dr. Tomer Berkovitz, managing partner of aMoon, told ABN.
Suiters said that the company’s technology also includes deep outcomes tracking, company-specific administrative and clinical workflows, logistics and scheduling. The round will also back the development of AI tools meant to increase care quality, operational efficiency and enhance the parent experience.
The autism therapy market presents several factors that appeal to aMoon as an industry to place its investments. These include significant unmet needs, such as with the supply-demand imbalance in the industry, where the market is also underserved and looking for something to reduce overall costs.
“Many families are looking for alternative clinical approaches,” Berkovitz said. “And when you talk to payers, they can’t really bear the cost of paying for 1.8 million kids with autism with the ABA approach that is so cumbersome it includes 40 hours of therapy a week.”
Looking forward, Berkovitz laid out what Positive Development likely needs to achieve for the investments to work out.
For starters, the company will need to continue scaling up in a significant way, both in new and existing geographies — all the while maintaining high-quality care. It will also need better reimbursement from payers.
“You can’t scale up and get the reimbursement and jeopardize the quality; that is the challenge,” Berkovitz said.