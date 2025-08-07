Establishing Ground Rules for AI in Therapy

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will have an enormous impact on the behavioral health industry, even the parts that didn’t actually make the cut in the legislative process.

Earlier versions of this massive reimagining of American tax, economic and welfare programs included a decade-long moratorium on state regulations for artificial intelligence. That provision wasn’t just trimmed in some closely won compromise. Rather, it was deleted with extreme prejudice in a 99-1 Senate vote to strike the ban from the bill.

The arrival of such a national moratorium on regulation could have been disastrous for the progress that policymakers, big businesses and advocates around the nation have made in establishing the little regulation there is for artificial intelligence. For the behavioral health industry, it would have led to an even greater free-for-all than we see today.

Advertisement

The defeat of that ban magnifies the relevance of the passage and signing into law of the The Wellness and Oversight for Psychological Resources Act in Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation on Aug. 1.

In short, the law puts AI on a playing field with clear boundaries. And that field is relatively small, meaning there is a very narrow permissible use case for AI in therapy in the state of Illinois.

And I’m glad to see it.

Advertisement

In this BHB+ Update, I’m going to lay out:

— Why the clarity alone on the matter is encouraging

— Highlights of what the bill does and doesn’t do

— The potential for this kind of legislation to spread

— Why we need to do everything we can to respect humanity

’Can you help me get this on?’

The start of August is a joyous time for me. That’s when the local youth football program I volunteer with as a coach gets started again. I love it, even if I leave the field sunburned and sore from being so out of shape.

The practice field is absolute bedlam in the earliest days of every season. This is the fourth year I’ve done this. And every year, we have lots of new kids that have a lot of learning to do — and returning kids that have a lot of remembering to do.

Until we coaches can get key lessons through to them, the kids don’t know the rules of the game, the protocols and expectations of the coaches — heck, some of the kids don’t know how to get in or out of their pads.

I have had to be sure to put on a friendly face about 100 times to the question, “Hey coach, can you help me put this on?”

The intersection of behavioral health and AI is a lot like this early-season practice field. And just like this example, things are going to get better with greater clarity. But what is better in this context?

The “better” that comes from this development is greater clarity. There are so many different takes and approaches and no entity of the authority laying out what everyone can and can’t do. It’s especially notable and potent to see this coming from a state as large, powerful and nationally relevant as Illinois. And describing the corners at the intersection of AI and behavioral health can fairly be called bedlam.

Regardless of your opinion on the role of government regulating tech or the actual substance of The Wellness and Oversight for Psychological Resources Act, we can all benefit from a clear starting line and defined parameters for the conversation going forward. The conversation can only get better from here.

What the bill does and doesn’t do

I’ll hit just a few highlights and a few rough summations of the bill. In terms of legislative reads, it’s on the shorter and clearer side of things. I would encourage you to read it yourself and find what’s most relevant to your organization.

In short, the new law amounts to a ban on AI therapy chatbots.

No person or organization can market, provide or otherwise offer therapy or psychotherapy services “unless the therapy or psychotherapy services are conducted by an individual who is a licensed professional.”

Therapists themselves are also restricted from certain uses of AI. The new law forbids therapists from using AI to make clinical decisions, interact with clients therapeutically, suggest treatments without direct human oversight, or analyze emotional or mental states.

The law expressly allows therapists’ use of AI in the following cases:

— Managing client records, inclusive of therapy notes

— Analyzing anonymized data to detect trends that are reviewed by a licensed professional

— Identifying resources and referral sources for clients

The law does allow AI scribes. All AI tools are required to be explained to patients in detail and in writing. Further, very specific consents must be collected from and disclosures given to the patient before any use.

The law gives the state the power to investigate and punish infractions of the law with fees “in an amount not to exceed $10,000 per violation.”

Screwups at scale could be incredibly costly!

Legislation contagion

I’ve written before about how states tend to copy one another when it comes to legislation. While I’m far from a soothsayer, I’m willing to bet that states will take a similar tact.

Protecting and increasing services for children’s mental health has been one the more potent developments across states. Just on those grounds and with that precedent, there is a significant case for any state regulator to consider this kind of law.

Outside of children’s mental health, states where skepticism of the rich and powerful interests gets a lot of play could easily tap that populist sentiment. At this point, you’re hard-pressed to find a more powerful or richer group than the leaders of AI within Big Tech.

Health care lobbying interests are powerful at the local level. While I would put the local hospital association above mental health clinicians’ groups in a ranking of overall influence at the local level, mental health advocates can use several key elements of the social and political environment to effect changes similar to what happened in Illinois.

Keeping therapy human

The arrival of the Illinois ban at this point of the incursion of AI into all aspects of our lives comes much too late to have a current-shifting impact on the flow of events going forward. It’s still notable for its existence in the first place despite the fact there are already indications that many people are using general-purpose and companionship-oriented chatbots as mental health support with sometimes disastrous results.

With so many of America’s health and societal problems tied to a lack of human connection, I think that pushing out non-human influence in therapy is a great idea. The U.S. has already seen therapy go through a huge change with the domination of telehealth in therapy. While there is tech right in the front, middle and back of a telehealth therapy session, there (usually) is no doubt that the session features two humans trying to connect on a therapeutic level.

The removal of much of the in-person element of therapy necessarily removes an element of humanity from therapy. I think it’s a bad idea to cut out humanity altogether.

I’ll acknowledge again, as I have in the past, that AI’s presence and the potent impact of therapy are inevitable. It’s heartening, though, to see one element of power in the U.S. make an attempt to preserve the humanity of a subsector of the health care economy. Just in principle, I have a hard time ceding territory on historically vulnerable human experiences to technology.

I will also acknowledge that the demand for all levels of mental health care far exceeds the system’s ability to provide it. Something else needs to come in to balance the supply-demand and care access equations. AI can clearly provide some kind of benefit to some people. It’s worthwhile to keep the innovations coming.

But we cannot afford to continue to operate in the no-rules, no-holds-barred, move-fast-and-break-things conditions that Big Tech has foisted on the country. Not when people’s health and well-being are on the line!