LifeStance Betting on AI Efficiencies, M&A Pipeline

While it didn’t carry out any dealmaking in the first half of the year, LifeStance (Nasdaq: LFST) is actively eyeing several acquisition opportunities and tuck-in deals to position itself for expansion, executives said Thursday.

That might mean entering a new metropolitan service area (MSA) or a new state, LifeStance CEO Dave Bourdon said during the company’s Q2 2025 earnings call.

“The pipeline is pretty robust, and we are actively working through a number of opportunities,” Bourdon said. “But I wouldn’t signal at this point the timing on when you’ll see those coming through.”

Advertisement

More timely, perhaps, is the Scottsdale, Arizona-based behavioral health outpatient provider’s accelerated adoption of AI tools.

After confessing on a panel in June that LifeStance’s current technological capabilities were “incredibly inefficient” with very little usage overall of tools like AI, Bourdon confirmed to investors Thursday that the company is now utilizing AI for efficiency improvements in its revenue cycle. It is also applying AI to patient scheduling and plans to soon roll out AI tools for clinician documentation.

LifeStance recently tapped Vaughn Paunovich to lead many of these efforts as its new chief technology officer. Bourdon noted that since joining, Paunovich has already spearheaded digital transformation initiatives.

Advertisement

“From a technology perspective, we’re entering a new chapter of our tech enablement, including a greater emphasis on AI and digital solutions … ,” Bourdon said. “We’re investing in AI solutions to help our clinicians be more effective with documentation. While we’re still evaluating options, this will ultimately enhance clinician satisfaction and allow clinicians to focus on what they love: providing excellent, compassionate care to our patients.”

LifeStance is also looking into new electronic health record (EHR) platforms. Like with some of its AI tools, the company is still in the process of evaluating different options, but anticipates making a decision about its EHR by the end of the year.

“We are confident that these investments in technology will unlock value by improving the patient and clinician experience while also driving operating leverage,” Bourdon said.

Technology investments have been a focus for LifeStance for some time. In 2022, the company unveiled a proprietary online booking and intake experience, which was intended to modernize the patient experience and streamline operations.

‘It’s always a balancing act’

Part of the company’s continued focus on modernization has also been to grow its clinician base and improve retention. Technologies to improve scheduling and keep clinicians’ calendars full have been critical factors that have helped that and productivity, executives said.

During the second quarter, LifeStance added 173 clinicians – an 11% year-over-year increase – bringing its total base to 7,780 practitioners.

“We feel good about the capacity that we have in our existing clinicians. That’s why we’re focused on productivity and better filling out their calendars,” Bourdon said. “The reality is, in many markets, we could probably hire more clinicians if we felt that the patient demand was going to be there. It’s always a balancing act around how many clinicians we hire, because we need to make sure that we’re ramping them at a good pace, or they get dissatisfied and leave, which would drive up turnover, and obviously that’s one of the areas that we’re focused on improving.”

LifeStance reported Q2 2025 revenues of $345.3 million, an increase of 11% compared to the $312.3 million the company posted during the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by an uptick in visit volumes and specialty services.

Free cash flow was also the highest the company has ever seen to date at $57 million. In turn, that positions LifeStance to make investments where it sees fit for the remainder of 2025.

Yielding strong results at a time when some providers have expressed concerns over soaring mental health costs and unforeseen impacts from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act set the company up for operational strength going into 2026, executives believe.

While LifeStance leaders mentioned minor concerns related to potential reductions from the legislation, its payer revenue from government entities only totals around 5%.

“Our model with the ability to deliver both in-person and virtual care, along with a focus on patients covered by commercial payers, continues to demonstrate its resilience and differentiation,” Bourdon said. “We remain well-positioned to navigate a dynamic health care environment as we focus on expanding access to high-quality and affordable mental health care.”