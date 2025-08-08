SAMHSA: Mental Health Treatment Stalls for Youth and Adults

Rates of anxiety, serious mental illness (SMI), major depressive episodes and suicidality went down slightly among adolescents across the U.S. in 2024. Yet, among adults, the prevalence of any mental illness rose by 4.8%, from 58.7 million people in 2023 to 61.5 million people in 2024.

Despite these trends, there were 3 million fewer adults and 300,000 fewer adolescents who received any mental health treatment in 2024 compared to 2023, according to data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health compiled by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Outpatient mental health treatment was the most common avenue of care adolescents reported receiving, followed by telehealth therapy, prescription medications and inpatient treatment.

SAMHSA: Types and Locations of Mental Health Treatment in the Past Year Among Adults Aged 18 or Older

Among adults, prescription medication led as the most common modality of mental health treatment they reported receiving in the last year, followed by outpatient treatment, telehealth therapy and inpatient treatment.

Stigma continued to dominate reasoning behind why both adolescents and adults did not seek mental health treatment, and it seemed to become even more pervasive among adolescents year over year. Between 2023 and 2024, the number of adolescents who cited “thinking they could handle their mental health on their own” as a reason for not seeking help rose from 85.3% to 90.5%.

While this was also the most common reason adults did not seek help, the percentage who felt this way dropped by 4% year over year. The second-most-reported reason adults declined mental health care was cost concerns, a shift from the second-most-common reason in SAMHSA’s 2023 report, which was “not being ready to start treatment.” This year, only 48.1% cited lack of readiness as a barrier to seeking treatment, a stark change from 65.6% who felt that way in 2023.

2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health SAMHSA: Mental Health Treatment Received in the Past Year Among Adults Aged 18 or Older with Any Mental Illness or Serious Mental Illness in the Past Year

While the prevalence of SMIs remained the same for adults overall, there was a slight decrease in these diagnoses among those between 18-25.

The improvements in suicidality that were seen across adolescents were not reflected across the adult population. In the last year, while serious thoughts of suicide, making a plan and attempts were down across the board for ages 12-17, they went up in every category for those 18 and older.

These changes underscore a growing need for improvements in care access and call for a renewed focus on removing stigma, despite progress.