District Court Sides with Plaintiffs in Wit v. United Behavioral Health After Years of Appeals

Wit v. United Behavioral Health has reemerged after additional action at the district-court level affirmed two core legal contentions for the case.

The recent order, issued on Aug. 5, keeps the case alive and heading in a favorable direction for the plaintiffs, who alleged profit motivations inappropriately tainted how United Behavioral Health, a part of the health care conglomerate UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), handled claims.

Specifically, the latest order issued by Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero sides with the plaintiffs’ “duties of loyalty and care” claims. Spero originally found in favor of the plaintiffs in 2019 after a 10-day trial. United Behavioral Health appealed the decision in 2021.

The order also comports with an appeals court’s ruling to dismiss arguments about an alleged breach of fiduciary duty on the grounds of how United Behavioral Health handled its plan terms. The ruling also ends the potential for a remedy in the case to include reprocessing claims, something that was ruled out by the appeals court.

“This is a crucial step forward for our clients and reinforces the legal requirement that ERISA plan fiduciaries act solely in the plan members’ interests rather than prioritizing their own bottom line,” Zuckerman Spaeder partner Caroline Reynolds said in a news release. “[United Behavioral Health’s] misconduct is precisely what ERISA’s imposition of fiduciary duties is designed to prevent.”

The certified class in the case includes 65,000 employee health plan participants, the news release states.

ERISA stands for the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, a federal law that helps dictate the ground rules for retirement plans and health insurance plans in the private sector. Among its many dictates, it states that plan fiduciaries “shall discharge his duties with respect to a plan solely in the interest of the participants and beneficiaries.”

At its core, Wit v. United Behavioral Health is about whether or not the latter’s decisions in denying coverage violated these duties and how the courts ought to handle alleged violations.

In August 2023, a third ruling by the appeals court sent the case back to district court. In September 2024, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals called on Spero to follow more closely its previous rulings.

The latest order also calls on the attorneys in the case to submit to the court potential remedies to the case with the new ruling by Sept. 12. After which, Spero will consider a final judgment and other petitions, such as for fees.

A representative of Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group, declined the opportunity to comment on this story.